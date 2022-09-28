Omdia: Smart speaker shipments in Q2 22 exceeded 33M

LONDON – The US smart speaker market continued to contract during 2Q22, posting a decline of 14% year-over-year (YoY) according to Omdia's latest quarterly smart speaker tracker. Although Amazon-branded smart speakers grew 33% during the quarter relative to last year, other brands like Google and Apple were down 31% and 57%, respectively. Given the rapid growth in the US smart speaker market over the past few years, the penetration rate for smart speakers in the US went from 36% in 2017 to just 52% as of 2021. indicating that brands are less active relative to previous years.

As of April 2022, more than 35 smart speaker models have been discontinued. 46 (63%) of brands haven't released a new smart speaker since 2019, and 34 (46%) of brands haven't released a new smart speaker since 2018.

In 2Q22, France, Germany and the UK, recorded 3.6 million smart speaker shipments, with Amazon representing about 80% of shipments. For South Korea, China and Australia represented 21 million smart speaker shipments. Alibaba was the market leader representing 36% of shipments during the quarter. Baidu was second, followed by Xiaomi and Huawei.

