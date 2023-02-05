Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Omdia: Quantum computing market to skyrocket 22x

News Wire Feed

LONDON – Omdia forecasts that quantum computing vendors will see their global revenue rise from $942 million in 2022 to $22 billion in 2032, for a compound annual growth rate of 57.7% over this ten-year period. North America and Europe are expected to be the leading regional markets, with Asia & Oceania a close third. Cloud-based access services will make up the largest share of revenue, followed by hardware, consulting, and software. Omdia also believes 2027 will be a key inflection point in the market, and that the chances of a "quantum winter" are very small (less than 1%).

Near term, Omdia believes examples of "quantum commercial advantage" – in which a quantum computer supplies a measurable advantage in speed, cost, quality, or efficiency over the typical classical alternative for a problem of commercial interest – will grow steadily. By 2027, enough of these examples will be clear across enough verticals and industries that adopters will shift from "experimenting with quantum computing" to "deploying quantum computing for operational needs."

Recently, concerns have grown about the possibility of a "quantum winter". However, Omdia notes several factors protecting against such a downturn, including growing investments in vendors, strong government support, diverse technology options, and steady technology advancements by vendors.

Omdia published its annual quantum computing market forecast report in April 2023.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
A future-ready broadband network solution: buzzwords or reality?
Top 5 ways to maximize the value of your network investment
Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
White Paper: Redefining Metro Networks for Scale, Simplicity, and Sustainability
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE