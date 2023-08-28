Omdia: iPhone 14 Pro Max is most shipped smartphone in first half of 2023

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Omdia: iPhone 14 Pro Max is most shipped smartphone in first half of 2023

News Wire Feed

LONDON – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most shipped smartphone worldwide in the first half of this year, with Apple shipping a total of 26.5 million units according to Omdia's Smartphone Model Market Tracker - 2Q23. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive model in the 14 series that Apple released last September and is priced from $1,099 to $1,599.

Taking second place is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro - the second most expensive model in the 14 series, priced from $999 to $1,499. The model with the third largest shipment was the iPhone 14, making it the third 14 series model by Apple to enter the top 10 rankings for this quarter.

Comparing the top 10 models for the same period last year, shipments of the top-ranked model decreased by 7.2 million units for this year's iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 was last year's top selling model with a total of 33.7 million units shipped. However, when comparing the same lineup, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which took second place last year, shipped 23 million units whereas its successor, the 14 Pro Max, shipped 3.5 million units more this year and rose in rankings by one notch. Shipments of the 14 Pro increased by 6.2 million units compared to its predecessor, the 13 Pro, and saw its ranking rise by two notches. However, comparing the standard 13 and 14 models, shipments of the 14 this year decreased by 17.2 million units compared to the 13.

The global smartphone market is recording negative growth as the mid- to low-end market shrinks due to economic recession and the expansion of the used smartphone market. On the other hand, the premium smartphone market is steadily increasing because replacement demand for Apple's premium models remains solid. In addition, as the preference for Apple increases as a premium smartphone, especially within emerging markets, the sales volume and proportion of high-end models such as Pro and Max continue to increase among Apple's iPhone series.

Five Apple models were in the top 10, and Samsung smartphones occupied the remaining five. Among Samsung's models, the Galaxy A14 recorded the highest shipment volume, which ranked 5th with 12.4 million units. Compared to last year's Galaxy A13, which ranked third with 16.2 million shipments, both shipments and rankings decreased compared to the previous product.

Samsung's premium model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, retained the same ranking as last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G at sixth but saw total shipments decrease by 0.2 million units to 9.6 million units. The Galaxy A14 5G, A54 5G and A34 5G ranked at 7th, 8th and 9th respectively.

Last year, two models of Xiaomi's Redmi series entered the top 10 but failed to make it this year. This is because shipments of Chinese smartphone set makers have continued a double-digit decline since 2022 due to the slump in the mid- to low-end smartphone market, and shipments of individual models are also decreasing.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia




EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Get the 5G Network Slicing Infographic
The coherent DSP evolution: Enabling 800G waves everywhere
Residential Broadband Network Checklist
Comparative Digital Divide Network Economics
New Study of Real-World Fiber Broadband Costs
Tarana Executive Summary
How You Can Scale for Growth and Deliver an Exceptional Subscriber Experience
How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE