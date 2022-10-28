Omdia: Global smartphone shipments sink 7.6% compared to 3Q 2021

LONDON – The latest Omdia smartphone preliminary shipment report for the third quarter of 2022 shows that global smartphone shipments totaled 301.2 million units. This marks a decrease of 7.6% compared to the same period last year, but a 2.5% increase compared to the previous quarter. Major set OEMs in China recorded the greatest negative growth, compared to the previous year, with Xiaomi, Oppo Group, Vivo, Transsion and Realme all seeing double-digit falls in shipments. This activity has been a leading cause of the overall decline in global shipments.

Samsung remains in first place with shipments of 64.1 million smartphones in the third quarter, a 3.0% increase from second quarter but an 7.4% fall from the same period in 2021. Apple is typically in second place, only pushing into first in the fourth quarter of each year with the release of a new line of phones. This quarter Apple is narrowing the gap, with 52.2 million shipments, an 6.7% increase from the second quarter and a 2.6% increase from 2021.

Dominating the premium market, Apple's market share increased by almost two percentage points from 15.6% in 3Q21 to 17.3% in 3Q22. Apple's iPhone shipments have continued to grow year-on-year for the eighth quarter in a row, from the fourth quarter of 2020.

On the other hand, major Chinese OEMs are unable to shake off the decline they have seen in recent quarters. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, which ranked third to fifth in shipments, all recorded a decline of more than 20% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. They have been able to bounce back a little from this, with Xiaomi shipments increasing 2.8% in the third quarter compared to the second. This is not enough, though, with the OEM still seeing a 11.2% decline year on year, compared to the same period in 2021. Oppo Group and vivo follow a similar trend, with Oppo seeing a 4.3% growth quarter-on-quarter but a 18.9% decrease year-on-year and vivo seeing 2% growth quarter-on-quarter but a 22.4% decrease year-on-year.

Honor is more resilient than other Chinese OEMS, seeing a smaller year-on-year fall than others of 2.1%. Honor's shipments in the third quarter totaled 14.2 million units – the lowest since the massive boom Honor saw in the third quarter of 2021, although still well above previous levels.

Realme took 8th place, with 13.6 million units. This is roughly in-line with the previous quarter, with just a 1.5% increase from the second quarter of 2022. But it still marks a fall from the previous year by 11.7% - roughly 2 million units down from 15.4 million in 3Q22. This is to be expected within the context of a declining Chinese domestic and India market, which is the key market of Realme.

Motorola falls to 9th place with 11.4 million units, the lowest since 3Q21. This is a 10.3% fall from the previous quarter and a 7.3% fall from the same period in 2021. Huawei reenters the top 10 after seeing consistent strong growth over the past four quarters. Compared to the same period last year, Huawei is shipping almost 50% more, at 8.6 million units.

