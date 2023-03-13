Omdia: 62% of IT executives plan to increase IT spending in 2023
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/13/2023
LONDON – Despite global economic uncertainty, the outlook for enterprise IT vendors continues to look positive in 2023. According to Omdia's annual IT Enterprise Insights research, nearly two-thirds (62%) of respondents are expecting an increase in IT spending this year.
Key takeaways from the IT Enterprise Insights report:
- The top priorities for enterprises: Create Digital Capability; Manage Security, Identity and Privacy; Build the Modern Workplace; Modernize Legacy Systems; and Adopt Cloud Services
- The key strategic business enabling areas: Increasing revenue/budget growth, increasing operating efficiency and Improving customer/citizen experience
- Reducing ICT operating expenditure
- The digital enabling technologies that are the most important: Technology Platforms; Business Platforms; 5G/Edge; Enterprise IoT; and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning
- The annual IT Enterprise Insights report surveyed more than 6,400 senior IT executives across 56 countries, 16 major industries, and 80 technologies and asked about technology investments and priorities.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By HuaweiAll Partner Perspectives