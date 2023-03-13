Omdia: 62% of IT executives plan to increase IT spending in 2023

LONDON – Despite global economic uncertainty, the outlook for enterprise IT vendors continues to look positive in 2023. According to Omdia's annual IT Enterprise Insights research, nearly two-thirds (62%) of respondents are expecting an increase in IT spending this year.

Key takeaways from the IT Enterprise Insights report:

The top priorities for enterprises: Create Digital Capability; Manage Security, Identity and Privacy; Build the Modern Workplace; Modernize Legacy Systems; and Adopt Cloud Services

The key strategic business enabling areas: Increasing revenue/budget growth, increasing operating efficiency and Improving customer/citizen experience

Reducing ICT operating expenditure

The digital enabling technologies that are the most important: Technology Platforms; Business Platforms; 5G/Edge; Enterprise IoT; and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

The annual IT Enterprise Insights report surveyed more than 6,400 senior IT executives across 56 countries, 16 major industries, and 80 technologies and asked about technology investments and priorities.

