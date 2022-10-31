Nokia takes ESG strategy to next level

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced an enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, integrated into its business and technology strategies and focused on the areas where it can make the greatest impact.

Sustainability is core to Nokia's purpose of creating technology that helps the world act together. Building on years of robust sustainability programs and practices, Nokia has spent the past 12 months developing an enhanced company-wide ESG strategy to ensure that sustainability is a fundamental part of how Nokia develops technology and makes business decisions.

The ESG strategy builds on five strategic focus areas where Nokia looks to differentiate and create tangible environmental and social benefits: Environment - focusing on both climate and circularity; Industrial Digitalization; Security & Privacy; Bridging the Digital Divide; and Responsible Business.

Within the Environment focus area, Nokia aims to be the leader in energy efficiency building on its silicon, software, and systems, and further leveraging opportunities to optimize across the network with energy orchestration and green operations. Nokia is already working to improve energy efficiency in 5G-Advanced and 6G through early engagement in standardization and ecosystem development. In circularity Nokia focuses on hardware circularity, both in the use of recycled material in its own products and the refurbishment and recycling of products when removed from customers networks.

In Industrial Digitalization, Nokia provides connectivity and digital solutions that sustainably transform physical industries, making them more sustainable, safe and productive. To achieve this, we focus on the 'Green Digital' proposition in our Enterprise portfolio.

In Security and Privacy, Nokia is working to ensure a common security baseline for products and services and accelerating its security offering. Here, product development follows the 'Design for Security' methodology, building security into the life cycle from the very start. Nokia's security experts partner with our customers to not only build and maintain secure networks, compliant with national regulations for critical telecom infrastructure but also assess the security resilience of networks against real attack scenarios and incursions.

Nokia aims to bridge the Digital Divide with its broad product portfolio, maintaining focused strategies with non-terrestrial network operators and digital skills building solutions.

Nokia will continue to take a proactive and values-driven approach in driving responsible business practices internally and in its value chain, working closely with customers and suppliers to engage on systemic issues related to environment, mitigating the misuse of technology (and advocating for responsible AI principles), ethics, human rights, and working conditions.

Nokia's enhanced ESG strategy has been developed across the company leveraging its portfolio strengths, as well as Bell Labs' research to accelerate Nokia's positive impact, create new value opportunities for its customers, and deliver sustainable value creation for shareholders.

At Nokia we believe we have a unique opportunity to address some of the world's biggest challenges where connectivity and digitalization will play a critical role. With this strategy we look to maximize our impact, working together with our customers and stakeholders.

Read the full press release here.

