Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Nokia bolsters MX Industrial Edge capabilities

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it is working with other industry-leading technology providers as it boosts the capabilities of the off-the-shelf, Mission-Critical Industrial Edge (MXIE) to manage the growing digitalization demands of industries. Nokia will also make it possible for many more enterprises to realize the value of operational technology (OT) data with the introduction of MXIE in a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model.

As enterprises implement a growing number of Industry 4.0 use cases, such as autonomous robots in a factory or warehouse leveraging real-time situational awareness for safety, or zero-fault manufacturing using advanced real-time video analytics for efficiency, demand is growing for high-capacity, on-premise edge processing. To support this, Nokia is introducing a new high-performance, high-capacity infrastructure platform from Dell Technologies, beginning with the Dell PowerEdge XR11 server to further increase the processing power of the MXIE to handle the most demanding and complex workloads.

The new Dell PowerEdge XR11 server-based MXIE featuring 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor introduces physical graphics processing unit (GPU) support. The high-performance NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU enables versatile AI inference acceleration.

This, for example, will unlock business-critical use cases that rely on real-time monitoring of video feeds and alerts using applications such as Nokia Scene Analytics or Atos Computer Vision Platform, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for quality assurance and video analytics solutions for mission-critical applications.

Future compute-intensive applications — such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) — will also benefit specifically from the compute power provided by the GPU. This includes data intelligence analyzing real-time OT data at the edge, which will be used to fuel advanced analytics where Nokia continues its technical collaboration with Intel.

By offering MXIE in a HaaS model, Nokia will enable more enterprises to begin their digitalization journey. This will reduce up-front capital investment, and allow them to benefit from MXIE capabilities on a subscription basis.

The Nokia MXIE is a future-ready, on-premise, as-a-service subscription-based industrial edge, deployed as part of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud solution. Leading enterprises are recognizing how MXIE can accelerate their digital transformation beyond connectivity and are using it to support OT data applications and workloads.

As a leader in 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless, Nokia is helping more than 560 enterprises digitalize operations and unlock the value of their OT data to achieve their business goals.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Evolving Hyperscaler/Cloud-based Telecom Networks: Design and Testing Challenges
Deep Packet Inspection: Build Or Buy?
How to find 4G leakage in Your 5G Network
Bridge the Technology Gap: Optimizing RAN for 5G and Beyond
On the Way to Cloud Native: Service Providers, Are you Cloud Confident?
5 Ways to Get Smart Visibility from Here to 5G
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
Poster: 5G site testing solution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE