Nokia bolsters MX Industrial Edge capabilities

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it is working with other industry-leading technology providers as it boosts the capabilities of the off-the-shelf, Mission-Critical Industrial Edge (MXIE) to manage the growing digitalization demands of industries. Nokia will also make it possible for many more enterprises to realize the value of operational technology (OT) data with the introduction of MXIE in a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model.

As enterprises implement a growing number of Industry 4.0 use cases, such as autonomous robots in a factory or warehouse leveraging real-time situational awareness for safety, or zero-fault manufacturing using advanced real-time video analytics for efficiency, demand is growing for high-capacity, on-premise edge processing. To support this, Nokia is introducing a new high-performance, high-capacity infrastructure platform from Dell Technologies, beginning with the Dell PowerEdge XR11 server to further increase the processing power of the MXIE to handle the most demanding and complex workloads.

The new Dell PowerEdge XR11 server-based MXIE featuring 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor introduces physical graphics processing unit (GPU) support. The high-performance NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPU enables versatile AI inference acceleration.

This, for example, will unlock business-critical use cases that rely on real-time monitoring of video feeds and alerts using applications such as Nokia Scene Analytics or Atos Computer Vision Platform, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for quality assurance and video analytics solutions for mission-critical applications.

Future compute-intensive applications — such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) — will also benefit specifically from the compute power provided by the GPU. This includes data intelligence analyzing real-time OT data at the edge, which will be used to fuel advanced analytics where Nokia continues its technical collaboration with Intel.

By offering MXIE in a HaaS model, Nokia will enable more enterprises to begin their digitalization journey. This will reduce up-front capital investment, and allow them to benefit from MXIE capabilities on a subscription basis.

The Nokia MXIE is a future-ready, on-premise, as-a-service subscription-based industrial edge, deployed as part of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud solution. Leading enterprises are recognizing how MXIE can accelerate their digital transformation beyond connectivity and are using it to support OT data applications and workloads.

As a leader in 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless, Nokia is helping more than 560 enterprises digitalize operations and unlock the value of their OT data to achieve their business goals.

Read the full press release here.

