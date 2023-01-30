Lumentum introduces innovative reference design for next-gen 3D LiDAR

SEATTLE and SAN JOSE, Calif. – Lumotive, the developer of Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips enabling the next generation of 3D sensors, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today jointly announced the availability of the M30 Reference Design, a complete software-defined sensor implementation to enable rapid adoption of LCM-based solid-state beam steering technology.

The M30 Reference Design, which includes Lumotive's LCM beam steering chip and Lumentum's M52-100 multi-junction vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) array, is available now for evaluation by select customers. Lumotive will showcase the advanced features of LCM beam steering technology at SPIE Photonics West, the premier event for optical systems designers, taking place in San Francisco from January 28th to February 2nd.

Unlike traditional flash illumination solutions, LiDAR sensors based on LCM electronic beam steering have numerous advantages, including:

Superior outdoor range performance

Software-defined scan modes for increased and application-specific performance (range, field of view, frame rate, resolution) only where it matters

Reduced multipath effects, resulting in better point cloud quality

Optimization of illumination across the field of view in high ambient light levels and for varying levels of reflectivity

Significantly improved interference mitigation from other sensors

High power density in a small form factor

Early versions of the M30 Reference Design are currently being evaluated by several leading LiDAR systems developers, Tier 1 automotive suppliers and industrial OEMs. The M30 Reference Design with enhanced performance and optimized for volume manufacturing is expected to be available by mid-2023.

