Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Eurobites: Regulator group shows its colors in Big Tech-vs.-operators slugfest

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/12/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Eutelsat plugs OneWeb merger; Google Cloud over the Nordics; Netflix signs up to BARB in the UK.

  • BEREC, the association of European communications regulators, has made it clear that it is opposed to the principle of network operators being compensated by Big Tech for carrying Big Tech's massive and ever increasing network traffic load. In an assessment paper, BEREC concluded that it has "has found no evidence that such [a compensation] mechanism is justified given the current state of the market," adding that there is "no evidence of 'free-riding'" on the part of the content and application providers, which is the term BEREC uses for the likes of Google, Amazon and Netflix. Responding to this assessment, the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) claims that BEREC's paper "does not bring new data to the table," and that ETNO is "working to provide additional fact-based evidence for the upcoming European Commission consultation." (See Taxing the Internet rich to feed the telco poor would be madness and Europe's telcos flout net neutrality in push to make Big Tech pay.)

    Network operators and Big Tech continue to slug it out. (Source: Arisa Chattasa on Unsplash)
    Network operators and Big Tech continue to slug it out.
    (Source: Arisa Chattasa on Unsplash)

  • France-based Eutelsat has been making the case for its proposed merger with OneWeb, producing an update that predicts revenues will grow at a double-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to reach €2 billion (US$1.94 billion) in 2027, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) will hit €1.4 billion ($1.36 billion) in the same year. Should the merger go ahead, the new entity will combine Eutelsat's fleet of 36 geostationary (GEO) satellites with OneWeb's constellation of 648 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, providing stiffer opposition to Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper. (See Eutelsat, OneWeb join forces to launch beefed up European satcomms player.)

  • Google Cloud is setting up shop in Norway and Sweden, establishing its first "cloud regions" in both countries. Both regions, says Google, offer businesses the choice to keep their data onshore and retain "data sovereignty." They are also aiming to operate on round-the-clock carbon-free energy by 2030.

  • In the spirit of greater ratings transparency, Netflix has signed up to BARB, the UK's independent viewing figures agency. From November 1, BARB will report Netflix viewing figures every day, in the same way it reports viewing figures for traditional broadcasters. According to BARB, SVoD/AVoD services currently comprise about one-sixth of all viewing in the UK.

  • Vodafone has teamed up with Vilicom to bring 4G to what Vodafone describes as the world's largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2, located 55 miles off the UK's Yorkshire coast. Hornsea 2 provides renewable energy to more than 1.4 million UK homes.

  • Telia is to provide and manage a new data network infrastructure for Ellevio, a Swedish electricity company. The ten-year agreement will see Ellevio's 8,000 electricity substations connected to its smart grid.

  • Nokia is shamelessly using the 2022 TISSOT UCI Track World [cycling] Championships, being held this week near Paris, to show how a private 5G network can enhance the fan and media experience at such events. As part of the demo, live video streams of races will be shown on a large screen at the Nokia booth, and visitors will be able to tailor their view of the action, thanks to 360-degree robotic cameras at the velodrome operated remotely in real time.

  • EE, the mobile arm of UK incumbent operator BT, has launched a new range of "connected laptops" for small businesses. The devices, from Samsung, Lenovo and Acer, come with a built-in 4G/5G SIM and mobile data plan.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Four Tips for Navigating the Supply Chain Crisis in the Data Center
    Video Library: Data Center Tips
    Packet Pusher’s Podcast
    Blog: Future of Data Center Network Automation
    The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Apstra
    The big B2B2x opportunity for CSPs
    TM Forum: Digital ecosystems: Setting new standards for integration
    Appledore Report: A new generation in inventory management
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
    October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
    October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
    October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
    October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
    October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
    October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
    October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
    October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
    November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
    November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
    November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
    November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
    November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
    China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
    Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
    LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
    New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE