Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Eurobites: Nokia appoints new head of Europe

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson exits something; Meta and Apple fined for personalized ads shenanigans; Olivetti feels the Benefit.

  • Nokia has appointed Rolf Werner as SVP of its European operation, with a brief to drive Nokia's market share in the region and strengthen the vendor's relationships with key customers. Werner joins Nokia from Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he was CEO of the software company's German unit. Prior to that Werner held senior positions at Fujitsu, Global Logic and T-Systems, where he led the turnaround of T-Systems' French operation. Light Reading contacted Nokia to ask where this leaves Jan van Tetering, who is still listed on LinkedIn as Nokia's SVP Europe and CEO Nokia Bell, but had yet to receive a response by the time of publication.

    (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)
    (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

  • Ericsson has announced, a tad cryptically, that it "has decided to exit certain subscale agreements and product offerings" as part of its long-term cloud software and services strategy. According to the vendor's statement on the matter, the move will have a one-off negative impact of 0.8 billion Swedish kronor (US$76 million) on its Q4 2022 results, which are due to be published on January 20.

  • Facebook owner Meta has been fined €390 million ($413.7 million) by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for breaking EU rules on the use of personal data. As the BBC reports, the manner in which Meta asked permission to exploit user data for better targeting of ads on Facebook and Instagram was deemed unlawful. As both Facebook and Instagram have their European headquarters in tax-lite Ireland, the DPC takes the lead in trying to ensure that the companies comply with EU data law. Meta plans to appeal.

  • In a similar neck of the naughty woods, French privacy watchdog CNIL has fined Apple a piddling €8 million ($8.49 million) for transgressions relating to ad personalization on the iOS 14 version of the iPhone's operating system. As Reuters reports, the lobby group behind the case argued that Apple failed to ask iPhone users clearly enough for their consent to the hoovering up of their personal data for advertising purposes. Apple also plans to appeal.

  • Switzerland-based Nagra has teamed up with Canal+ Telecom and Otodo to create a secure smart-home automation offering for Canal+ customers in several French overseas territories, including Guadeloupe, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Martinique, French Guiana and Reunion Island. Otodo is a home automation company that provides telecom operators and service providers with a "white label" platform enabling smart home services.

  • Olivetti, the company that used to be synonymous with typewriters but is now the IoT arm of Telecom Italia (TIM), has tweaked its constitution to become a "Benefit Corporation." This means that it attempts to place a stronger-than-usual focus on the societal and environmental impacts of its operations, and is generally more cuddly.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Analyst Report: Telco as a Platform: How OSS can enable 5G business success
    Temporal Observability Blog
    TMForum Knowledge Report: Dish Wireless, Next-generation Telco
    Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
    Inventory of the Future: Flexible, Scalable, and Highly Dynamic
    White Paper: How to modernize the network & win the race to 10G
    Monetizing the Cloud-Based Network
    Roadmap to 5G Monetization
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
    January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
    January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
    January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
    January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
    January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
    SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
    Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE