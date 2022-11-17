Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Eurobites: EU's Digital Services Act is go

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Bouygues looks buoyant; UK government reverses chip plant takeover deal; Greek fiber network goes with Adtran.

  • One day we shall reach the sunlit uplands of the Internet, where citizen shall speak gently unto citizen, and companies shall treat their customers with respect rather than as data heaps waiting to be hoovered up and sold on to other companies. Well, that's the plan. In the meantime, the European Union's Digital Services Act has come into force, bringing with it the promise of stronger protection for Internet users' rights within the bloc, and placing more stringent obligations on the tech giants who make their gazillions in the online space. Indeed, those online platforms deemed to serve more than 45 million users will have to jump through more and higher hoops than their smaller rivals and carry out an annual risk assessment of themselves. And if they don't meet their new obligations by mid-June next year, they will be in trouble. Elon's gonna love it. (See Eurobites: EU lawmakers give green light to digital oversight legislation.)

    One day the Internet will be like this; until then, we've got the Digital Services Act. (Source: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)
    One day the Internet will be like this; until then, we've got the Digital Services Act.
    (Source: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • France's Bouygues Telecom recorded year-over-year growth in EBITDAal (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) of more than 8% in the first nine months of 2022. It added 368,000 new mobile customers and 473,000 new FTTH customers during the period, with the proportion of its fixed-line customers subscribing to an FTTH plan rising to 61%, compared with 48% a year earlier.

  • The UK government says that Nexperia's 2021 takeover of Newport Wafer Wab, a Welsh manufacturer of microchips, must be reversed, because the fact that Nexperia is owned by China's Wingtech presents a national security risk. As the BBC reports, Nexperia said it did not accept the national security argument and called the government's decision "disproportionate."

  • Greece's biggest power company, Public Power Corporation (PPC), is powering its wholesale fiber broadband offering in the municipality of Peristeri with a 10G fiber access platform from US-based Adtran. PPC plans to expand the high-speed network nationwide over the next four years.

  • Digpro, a UK producer of geographic information system (GIS) software used mainly by utility companies, says that UK broadband providers may be inaccurately valuing their businesses by up to 20% because they don't have the right "oversight" of their networks. According to Digpro, the industry's typical approach to fiber buildout can result in poor quality data being gathered. The answer, according Digpro's Joel Pirard, is to "embrace a Digital Twin for their network."

  • Operators EE and NOS are set to join the eco-rating scheme launched by Deutsche Telekom and others in May 2021. The scheme is intended to help consumers compare the environmental impact of mobile phones, enabling them to make more eco-conscious choices. It has recently launched a new database that allows consumers to compare scores for all assessed devices from participating suppliers.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G, & Beyond: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
    How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
    Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
    Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
    How service providers can unlock the full value of automation
    Turkcell AI-powered innovation
    The automated enterprise
    Automation at the edge: 7 industry use cases and examples
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
    November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
    November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
    November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
    November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
    November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
    November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
    December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
    December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
    December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
    December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
    December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
    December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Accelerating Digital Services in LATAM By Ken Wieland
    U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Marine Coverage Verification By Huawei
    The Road to Zero Load, Zero Carbon for Mobile Networks By Roberto Kompany and James Crawshaw
    China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
    China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE