Big Tech

Eurobites: EU and member states agree way forward on Digital Markets Act

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 3/25/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom stops software development in Russia; Virgin Media thinks SLAs are old hat; Orange taps Nokia for 5G core.

  • The European Commission has finally reached agreement with EU member states on the introduction of the Digital Markets Act, which is intended to curb the power of the world's biggest online platforms – those all-powerful entities that bureaucrats in Brussels like to call the "gatekeepers" of the online world. In a statement, Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said: "Large gatekeeper platforms have prevented businesses and consumers from the benefits of competitive digital markets. The gatekeepers will now have to comply with a well-defined set of obligations and prohibitions." The Digital Markets Act – which will complement the enforcement of competition law at EU and national level – will work in tandem with the Digital Services Act to, as the Commission puts it, "make Europe fit for the digital age." The next step is formal approval from the European Parliament and the member states' Council. (See EU acts to tackle might of 'gatekeeper' platforms.)

    Europe wants to curb the power of the online 'gatekeepers.' (Source: Guillaume Perigois on Unsplash.)
    Europe wants to curb the power of the online 'gatekeepers.'
    (Source: Guillaume Perigois on Unsplash.)

  • Deutsche Telekom has ended its software development activities in Russia, which were based in St. Petersburg. The operator says it has given all those who were working there the opportunity to work in a different country. It also says that it has ensured that it can maintain software services for its international customers as best it can without a Russian site.

  • UK operator Virgin Media O2 Business clearly thinks that the traditional service level agreement (SLA) is oh-so 2010 so it has introduced something it's calling "Success Agreements," which it says moves beyond SLAs to an approach that is built more on successful outcomes rather than service deliverables alone. The operator says that if services fail to meet those set out in the Success Agreement in the first six months of the contract, a 25% service charge reduction will apply.

  • Orange has chosen core networking products from Nokia to help it deliver new 5G services and improved network performance in France and a number of other European countries. Nokia's 5G Standalone Core and Subscriber Data Management software will be among the goodies supplied.

  • Orange's Romanian unit is bringing both fixed and mobile operations under the Orange brand. Previously, the fixed-line element, which Orange acquired in September 2021, was known as Telekom Romania. Similarly, what are now Telekom Sport TV channels will soon come under the Orange Sport umbrella.

  • European telcos have responded impressively to the plight of Ukrainian refugees, giving them free calls back home and other helpful offers in their hour of need. A full roundup of just which operator is offering what has been compiled by Cullen International at the behest of the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

