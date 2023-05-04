Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Eurobites: Aggrieved Google workers stage London walkout

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Microsoft drops plans for new London office; digitalization in Zambia; access all arias, thanks to Finnish 5G.

  • American corporate behemothery (yes, we checked, it is a word) rubbed up against old-school European trade unionism yesterday, as hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at Google's London offices in protest at the way the technology giant was conducting its redundancy process. As the Guardian reports, the trade union Unite said that Google had failed to listen to the concerns of its UK employees, one of its officials quipping that "Google needs to listen to its own advice of not being evil." Google followed in the footsteps of a number of other large US tech companies in January when it announced that it planned to shed 12,000 employees worldwide. (See A wave of job cuts is crashing into the tech sector.)

    (Source: Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash)

  • In related news, Microsoft, another tech giant laying off thousands of its workers, has abandoned plans for a new office complex in London. As Bloomberg reports, Microsoft's office leases in the nearby town of Reading expire in 2026, so the planned London office had been expected to take up the slack. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella informed staff in January that he planned to cut 4.5% of the workforce by the end of March. (See Microsoft CEO gushes about AI as he prepares to ax 10,000 jobs.)

  • Liquid Intelligent Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zambian government in which it commits to a new data center intended to cope with the country's ever-increasing data needs. Liquid will also work with the government to offer public and private cloud services, as well as cybersecurity systems to bolster the digitization of government services.

  • MFS Africa, a digital payments company, has agreed a deal with Nigeria's Access Bank, which will allow it to expand its AccessAfrica money transfer service, enabling outward remittances from Kenya and Nigeria. MFS Africa claims to reach more than 410 million mobile money wallets in over 35 countries.

  • Company bosses in the UK are more likely than their counterparts in other major European countries to prioritize AI and machine learning capabilities, with 40% listing in the top three things on their to-do list. This was one of the findings from a new survey carried out by Colt Technology Services, which surveyed around 1,000 decision-makers in 12 countries across Europe and Asia. Across the board, 35% of respondents cited moving to the cloud as their most pressing concern.

  • The Branch Association of Bulgarian Telecommunications Operators (BABTO) has asked the Bulgarian Communications Regulatory Commission to bind mobile operators' licenses for new 5G frequencies with an obligation for them to open their networks to alternative operators. Neven Dilkov, CEO of BABTO member Neterra, made the request during a conference in Croatia this week. Currently, says Neterra, Bulgaria's three mobile network operators do not allow other companies to access their networks.

  • Access all arias: Finnish operator Elisa joined forces with Nokia on a 5G network that allowed Helsinki-based fans of operatic superstar Andrea Bocelli to enjoy his concert in Tampere remotely through the magic of virtual reality headsets and lashings of connectivity. The high-quality 8K video from the 360 cameras and stereo audio were transmitted from the concert arena in "almost" real time over Elisa's mmWave-based 5G network.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Fuel growth and lower costs in telecom
    DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
    Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
    SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
    Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
    Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
    The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
    Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
    April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
    April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
    April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
    April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
    April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
    April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
    April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
    April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
    April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
    April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
    May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
    Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
    How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
    How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
    Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE