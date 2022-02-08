Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

EU govts coordinate on Big Tech bashing — report

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/2/2022
Comment (0)

The governments of France, Italy and Spain have clubbed together and produced a joint document moaning about Big Tech.

Sent to the European Commission – and seen by Reuters – the paper urges new legislation that will see the likes of Alpha, Amazon, Meta and Netflix pay for some of the region's network infrastructure bill.

The three governments said that the six largest online content providers account for 55% of Internet traffic.

The trio of governments argue that Big Tech should pay a 'fair share' of digital infrastructure costs. (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
The trio of governments argue that Big Tech should pay a "fair share" of digital infrastructure costs.
(Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

"This generates specific costs for European telecom operators in terms of capacity, at a time they are already hugely investing in the most costly parts of the networks with 5G and FTTH," the document said, as reported by Reuters.

The trio of governments argue that Big Tech should pay a "fair share" of digital infrastructure costs, although what "fair share" might mean in practice – from the point of view of European telcos and the paper's authors – was not made clear.

The paper added, however, that any legislative proposal should "ensure fairness between users in accordance with the net neutrality rules, which is a core principle we absolutely need to preserve."

Fair…

The joint paper will likely get a sympathetic hearing from the EC. Margrethe Vestager, the commission's digital chief, indicated in May that it seemed a pretty good idea if Big Tech footed some of the region's network investment bill.

She said that the issue of "fair contribution to telecommunication networks" demanded more attention. "We see that there are players who generate a lot of traffic that then enables their business but who have not been contributing actually to enable that traffic," Vestager added. "They have not been contributing to enabling the investments in the rollout of connectivity."

Vestager did not appear to mention the plus side of Big Tech – giving consumers incentives to upgrade their broadband connections to enjoy its services better – or acknowledge huge network investments already made by video streaming providers.

In a recent joint statement by the EU and various telecoms associations, including the European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO), a telecoms lobby group, and the GSMA, another appeal to "fairness" was made.

"We strongly support the EU Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles for the Digital Decade, which calls for establishing relevant frameworks to ensure a "fair and proportionate contribution" of all players," said the statement.

"Similarly, we support the public debate launched by EVP Vestager and commissioner Breton in May 2022 for an open discussion on whether all players currently contribute fairly to the development of digital network infrastructures.

…or fairy tales?

Light Reading, asking for clarification from ETNO on what fairness might mean, received this email response from a spokesperson.

"The fair contribution is about the imbalances, hence we propose to discuss a scope that reflects issues with 'large traffic originators.' It is about avoiding a 'tragedy of the commons' in which a very small number of Big Tech companies risk depleting a common resource [the Internet] by generating costs they do not contribute to."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Yet a quick look at the last annual report Amazon filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows it invested $55.4 billion in capital expenditure last year alone – mainly, it says, on technology infrastructure, "the majority of which is to support AWS."

AWS, of course, is the trove of Internet content and cloud-computing unit that has allowed operators to slash spending on IT resources. And $55.4 billion is about $15 billion more than the entire telecom industry spends each year on radio access network equipment.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Importance of Greater Broadband Investment by World Broadband Association (WBBA)
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
Elevate Your Insight Into 5G Voice Services
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Rogers reinvents its customer service philosophy
The customer experience handbook: Complete integration. Absolute experience
Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
Accelerating the Evolution to open RAN Networks E-Guide
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE