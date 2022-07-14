Dell'Oro: Data Center Switch market to approach $100B over the next five years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the Ethernet Switch Data Center market is forecast to grow at a nearly double-digit CAGR between 2021 and 2026, approaching $100 B in cumulative spending over the next five years. 400 Gbps and higher speeds are forecast to comprise half of the spending, with 800 Gbps surpassing 400 Gbps by 2025.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Data Center 5-Year July 2022 Forecast Report:

The availability of 800 Gbps optics and 25.6 T chips propelled the adoption of 800 Gbps switch ports. This adoption was first spearheaded by Google. Other Cloud SPs such as Meta and Microsoft are expected to follow suit.

As Cloud SPs continue to migrate their networks to higher speeds, they will be making distinct choices in terms of chip capacity, switch radix, and network topology.

Co-packaged optics will start to ramp towards the end of our forecast horizon, but pluggable optics will continue to dominate.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center 5-Year Forecast Report provides a comprehensive overview of market trends and includes tables covering manufacturers' revenue, port shipments, and average selling price forecasts for various technologies: Modular and Fixed by Port Speed; Fixed Managed and Unmanaged by Port Speed. We forecast the following port speeds: 1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400/800/1600 Gbps. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected]

