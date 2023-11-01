Sign In Register
Big Tech

Coherent introduces 905 nm pulsed triple-junction edge-emitting lasers

PITTSBURGH – Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in semiconductor lasers, today announced the introduction of its 905 nm triple-junction edge-emitting semiconductor lasers for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) in industrial applications.

Range-finding devices embedded in binoculars and increasingly in autonomous robots that accomplish complex tasks, such as handling, sorting, mapping, and navigating, are accelerating the demand for LiDAR-based depth sensing using components that perform efficiently and reliably, even in the most extreme environments. The new 905 nm semiconductor lasers from Coherent feature a triple-junction design that enables them to efficiently emit up to 100 W of optical power in nanosecond pulses. The lasers are qualified to the stringent JEDEC JESD22-A10x standard for industrial applications.

Built in a robust and hermetically sealed TO-56 package, the triple-junction lasers emit three times the optical power per chip area compared with single-junction devices, resulting in powers of up to 100 W at 40 A pulsed operation. They enable direct time-of-flight LiDAR systems in a wide variety of mission-critical robots exposed to challenging environments. Applications include warehouse logistics, consumer appliances, last-mile delivery, crop harvesting, land surveying, and safety monitoring.

Coherent offers a broad portfolio of active and passive products for LiDAR designs. The portfolio of active devices includes VCSELs, edge-emitters, laser bars, frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sources, and pulsed fiber-based sources. The portfolio of passive devices includes laser optics, polygons, galvo mirrors, lenses, ultra-narrowband filters, wide-incidence-angle mirrors, gratings, and thermoelectrics.

Read the full press release here.

Coherent

