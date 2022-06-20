Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

AT&T, Verizon urge feds to tax Big Tech

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/20/2022
Comment (0)

Two of the nation's largest telecom providers are now urging federal regulators and lawmakers to levy fees against "Big Tech" companies in order to finance bridges across the digital divide in the US.

However, the new efforts by AT&T and Verizon are running up against opposition from a range of players, including a trade association composed of both network operators and big Internet companies like Google and Twitter.

Broadly, the developments reflect growing momentum globally around the notion of getting big technology companies like Netflix, Apple and Amazon to help pay for the networks that their services run on top of. However, the topic is fraught with complexities, and it's unlikely that any major changes will happen quickly, given political gridlock in the US and elsewhere.

Making Internet service universal

In new filings to the FCC, both AT&T and Verizon argue that money from the "broader Internet economy" is needed to help prop up the Universal Service Fund (USF). The FCC instituted the USF in 1997 to help fund the construction of broadband networks in rural and unserved areas of the country and to help low-income Americans afford telecom services. But the primary sources of funding for the USF are network operators themselves, and current projections show that the funding mechanism for the USF won't last much longer.

In its filing, Verizon argued that it's time to "expand the [USF] contributions base to the broader Internet economy." AT&T too urged regulators to "expand the universal service contributor base to include the most significant enterprises operating within the broader Internet economy."

The companies didn't provide detailed specifics on how exactly those fees should be levied, but AT&T argued "such an expansion should be carefully tailored – assessable products and services can be narrowed to revenues of US-provided Internet-dependent services, and the service providers required to contribute can be limited to the biggest winners in the marketplace."

Neither AT&T nor Verizon mentioned any specific big technology companies.

The companies appeared to disagree about whether the FCC has the authority to make such changes. Verizon suggested that the agency "has the authority to expand the universal service contributor base to include the most significant enterprises operating within the broader Internet economy." But AT&T wrote that Congress should update legislation "to expand the commission's express authority to assess a broader base of companies operating in the Internet ecosystem."

The United States Capitol at the end of the National Mall in Washington, DC.(Source: Inge Johnsson/Alamy Stock Photo)
The United States Capitol at the end of the National Mall in Washington, DC.
(Source: Inge Johnsson/Alamy Stock Photo)

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has described the idea as "intriguing," but she has suggested Congress would have to weigh in on the issue before the FCC can act.

Pushing back

Of course, some of the organizations representing big technology companies aren't on board with the idea of expanding the USF contribution base beyond network operators.

"Choosing certain online services to contribute [to the USF] and not others risks skewing the online marketplace and harming competition," wrote Incompass, a trade association representing "Internet, streaming, communications and technology companies both large and small." Incompass members range from network operators like Zayo and C Spire to Internet companies like Netflix, Microsoft and Google.

Incompass continued: "Moreover, it ignores the dynamic nature of the Internet where some services and business models that are popular today may not be tomorrow."

Instead, Incompass argued that the USF needs to be updated so that fees can be levied across network operators' broadband Internet access service (BIAS) revenues instead of just voice calling revenues, as is currently the case.

"Assessing BIAS revenues would lower the USF contribution factor to less than 4% and if the commission fails to act, the factor could reach 40% in the foreseeable future," according to Incompass.

Hovering over the USF debate are billions of dollars in federal funding designed to help poor Americans pay for telecom services, and for network operators to expand into rural and unserved areas. However, much of that stimulus funding will eventually run out – and, according to one report, the funding also isn't comprehensive or organized.

Developments domestically and globally

The FCC isn't the only venue hosting such debates. As noted by Axios, the Senate Commerce Committee is considering bipartisan legislation that would require the FCC to study the feasibility of collecting fees from companies like Google and Netflix to bolster the USF.

Further, Americans aren't the only ones considering such changes. A wide range of Europeans are looking to "alter the regulatory framework underpinning the free and open Internet."

Not surprisingly, European telecom operators too argue that an expansion of Internet services "can only be sustainable if such big tech platforms contribute fairly to network costs."

Similar arguments are being made in South Korea, according to Reuters.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE