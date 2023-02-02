Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Apple's new-found love for India

News Analysis

Apple's revenue share in India's smartphone market has risen to second place in 2022, up from fourth place a year earlier, according to a recent Counterpoint report. This is the result of several global and domestic factors.

Traditionally, Apple has struggled to gain market share in India because of its premium positioning. The high cost of Apple devices, coupled with the high import duty levied by the Indian Government, made the iPhone and other Apple products unaffordable for most Indian consumers.

Apple is also looking to increase the manufacture of its devices in India, which will bring down prices and consequently help grow its market share.

Apple has increased the iPhone's market share in India, while it has also started making products in the country. (Source: Apple)
Apple has increased the iPhone's market share in India, while it has also started making products in the country.
(Source: Apple)

'Made in India' Apple products

Manufacturing in India is crucial to Apple's new-found love for the country. Apple exported over $2.5 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and December 2022. This is nearly double its shipments from India in the previous year. This clearly indicates its shift from China, where it produced almost 100% of its products a few years back.

Apple has production facilities in two locations in India, Sriperumbudur and Hosur, both in the state of Tamil Nadu. This is through its three manufacturers – Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron. Apart from manufacturing iPhones, Apple has recently started producing Airpods in India, and it is likely to add MacBooks and iPads. Media reports, meanwhile, suggest that Tata Group is in talks to acquire Wistron's facility.

A key reason for this is that Apple, like other global manufacturers, is looking to diversify its supply chain away from China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruption of its production. The over-reliance on China for the production of goods was partly responsible for the supply chain disruption during the pandemic-led lockdowns. More recently, Apple said that the shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to suffer because of COVID-19 restrictions at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory in China.

This led several global manufacturers to adopt the China Plus One policy to diversify their manufacturing and reduce reliance on China. The geopolitical factors also contributed to this change in the strategy of international manufacturers.

What works for India and what doesn't

What works to India's advantage is the availability of both blue-collar and white-collar workforce at a low cost.

Further, the Indian Government is making efforts to position itself as a manufacturing destination. The launch of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is in line with this strategy. Apple started assembling devices in India in 2017 and it started producing goods there in 2020, after the launch of the PLI initiative. Apart from Apple, Samsung, Nokia and Ericsson have taken also advantage of this policy.

While clearly the PLI scheme is playing a key role in attracting smartphone and device makers to India, the manufacturers are also facing issues in getting the promised benefits from the government. A case in point is the ongoing conflict between the South Korean smartphone giant Samsung and the Indian Government over the payout of PLI benefits.

Media reports suggest that several Apple suppliers in China are trying to get permission from the Indian government to start operations in the country. However, India has banned several Chinese companies and apps in the last few years and this move will be contrary to the policy adopted by the Indian administration.

Even as Apple and other players increase their manufacturing presence in the country, India is also competing with other Asian nations such as Bangladesh and Vietnam. For instance, Foxconn is investing $270 million in Vietnam to set up a factory and will start manufacturing MacBooks there this year.

Further, India also lacks the components supply chain required for the success of manufacturing at scale. A significant percentage of the components needed to make smartphones are still imported from China.

While India certainly doesn't face the kind of hostility China faces in the western world, it still needs to get a policy roadmap in place to attract global manufacturers. Another challenge is that Indian companies typically don't have the experience or expertise to produce goods at the scale required by big global players.

Apple is clearly a marquee manufacturer in India and has the potential to drive the growth of the entire ecosystem. However, India needs to address issues like the development of a policy roadmap and the components supply chain to be able to leverage the opportunities offered by the China Plus One strategy pursued by the manufacturers.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
Enabling the metaverse with 5G
How 5G is enabling resilient communication
Why and what you need to know about 6G in 2023
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Battle of the bands. Get more fiber capacity using more spectrum.
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE