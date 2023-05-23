Sign In Register
Big Tech

Apple announces multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for 5G

News Wire Feed

CUPERTINO, Calif. – Today Apple announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with Broadcom, a leading U.S. technology and advanced manufacturing company. Through this collaboration, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components — including FBAR filters — and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components. The FBAR filters will be designed and built in several key American manufacturing and technology hubs, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major facility.

Apple already helps support more than 1,100 jobs in Broadcom's Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, and the partnership will enable Broadcom to continue to invest in critical automation projects and upskilling with technicians and engineers. Across the country, Apple supports more than 2.7 million jobs through direct employment, developer jobs in the thriving iOS app economy, and spending with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes in all 50 states across dozens of sectors.

5G technology is shaping the future of next-generation consumer electronics — and Apple is spending tens of billions of dollars to develop this field in the U.S.

These investments are part of the commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over five years. Today, Apple is on pace to meet its target through direct spend with American suppliers, data center investments, capital expenditures in the U.S., and other domestic spend.

Following the introduction of 5G technology to Apple devices in 2020, Apple has helped expand and expedite 5G adoption across the country, driving innovation and job growth among companies that support 5G innovation and infrastructure. 5G coverage and performance also continue to expand around the world, and more users are benefitting from faster connectivity as they upgrade to 5G-capable products.

Read the full press release here.

Apple

