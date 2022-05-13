Big 5G Event 2022: Netcracker discusses tech innovations, new business models across 5G landscape

WALTHAM, Mass. – Netcracker Technology announced today that it is a Super Platinum Sponsor at the Big 5G Event 2022, taking place in Austin, Texas from May 16-18. At this conference, the T-Mobile Wholesale leadership team will participate in a keynote panel to discuss their 5G journey. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Netcracker-sponsored alpine skier Andrew Kurka, a gold medalist and member of the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team, at Netcracker’s booth (#302).
Netcracker will participate in multiple speaking sessions on recent 5G trends and use cases, including groundbreaking RAN projects with parent company NEC, as well as conversations with customers:
Customer Spotlight – T-Mobile Wholesale: The 5G Journey Towards Growth
Wednesday, May 18 | 11:55 AM-12:10 PM CDT
Speakers:
• Dan Thygesen, SVP and GM of Wholesale & Platforms, T-Mobile
• Wise Chou, Senior Director and Head of Strategy & Planning, T-Mobile
• Emil Liedtke, Senior Director and Head of Operations & Marketing, T-Mobile
Discussing 5G Business Models and Technical Needs of the Enterprise Market
Tuesday, May 17 | 12:00-12:40 PM CDT
Speaker: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
Software, Services and the Cloud
Tuesday, May 17 | 2:15-3:00 PM CDT
Speaker: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker
Spotlight: Cox Communications
Tuesday, May 17 | 3:55-4:10 PM CDT
Speaker: William Richardson, Director of New Growth & Development, Cox Communications
Read the full press release here.