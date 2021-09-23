Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Biden seeks chip transparency in summit today

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 9/23/2021
Comment (0)

Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger will attend a virtual White House chips summit today, together with representatives from Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC, GM, BMW and Ford.

The secretary of commerce, Gina Raimondo, will host the meeting together with National Economic Council director Brian Deese, with the discussion focusing on the impact of the Delta coronavirus variant on semiconductor supply chains, and how better to coordinate between silicon producers and consumers.

As part of the meeting, the Biden administration officials will ask companies to voluntarily share information about their supply chain bottlenecks, and identify ways in which the government can help to ease bottlenecks.

Chips away: The Biden administration will ask companies to voluntarily share information about their supply chain bottlenecks. (Source: White House)
Chips away: The Biden administration will ask companies to voluntarily share information about their supply chain bottlenecks.
(Source: White House)

As semiconductors come in short supply globally, and coronavirus outbreaks have most recently closed fabs in Malaysia, carmakers have accelerated production cuts beginning earlier this year.

GM has halted production this month in several of its factories in North America, and Toyota announced it will cut its September production by 40%. Today's chip summit follows a number in recent months by President Biden and his top staff, as they attempt to signal they are paying sufficient attention to the issue.

Biden held an April meeting with high-level executives from affected companies, while in May Raimondo held meetings with three dozen industry leaders about the shortage, she said. And in early June, Biden held up a silicon wafer at the White House and declared "This is infrastructure."

Queues at the chipper

The silicon shortage has fed into the heated politics of US-China trade relations, especially in tech. Especially as next year's midterm elections draw nearer for a Congress which is only in Democratic hands by the slimmest of majorities.

A personal telephone call between Biden and China's President Xi Jinping did not pour noticeable cold water on the issue. In recent days, Biden nominees for key trade-policy positions at the Commerce Department have pledged to prevent transfer of sensitive technologies to China. "I wouldn't hesitate to impose unilateral controls, if necessary, to keep the United States's technology out of the hands of human-rights abusers," said Thea Kendler, Biden's nominee as assistant secretary of commerce for export administration.

Kendler, who is a prosecutor, has also worked on the US extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who has been detained in Canada since 2018. Meanwhile, Alan Estevez, nominated to oversee export controls on the US Entity List as undersecretary in charge of the Bureau of Industry and Security, said he would work to deter "malign behavior on a number of fronts" on the part of China. He thus pledged to strengthen controls and improve the resilience of the US semiconductor supply chain. "I see no reason that Huawei would come off the entity list, unless things change," said Estevez in confirmation hearings.

Fab news

With 29 fabs now coming online in the next two to three years, some, like Global Semiconductor Alliance CEO Jodi Shelton, have wondered whether an oversupply of chips could even send prices downward. For every government to now want its own national chip ecosystem "is not efficient and doesn't work," she told a panel discussion last week.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on
Light Reading.

"The reason there are not more foundries is it's a very hard job," she explained, saying "there's a reason TSMC is leading."

Meanwhile, speaking at the same panel, ASE chief executive Tien Wu predicted reasonable equilibrium between supply and demand in the world semiconductor market wouldn't arrive until 2023, or possibly even 2024.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE