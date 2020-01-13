Baicells Touts Progress in Fixed Wireless LTE in CBRS Spectrum

PLANO, Texas -- Baicells Technologies, a manufacturer of LTE fixed wireless broadband equipment, proudly announces several products have been granted Part 96 CBRS Certification by the FCC. The products are the Nova 436Q, Nova 233 and the Nova R9. Additionally, the Nova 227 is going through testing procedures now.

Baicells has been performing Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) CBRS testing with multiple operators.

Mike Harrison with Calpines Wireless in California embraces the 436Q, "The 436Q has great performance improvement. Latency has improved and our customers are getting their speed during peak evening loads. CA mode of the 436Q's is working as designed. Our Cat 6 UE's are reaching our towers as far as 11 miles away. Signals are well balanced across all four elements of the UE. The CAT6 UE's work much better than the CAT4 UEs."

"This is a great milestone for our legacy NN license users and current and future CBRS customers. Stay Tuned, more to come!" stated Rick Harnish, CMO of Baicells Technologies.

Baicells expects additional Atom CAT6 UEs will be granted Part 96 CBRS certification by the end of the January. Atom CAT4 UE certifications are expected before April.

