|
Why Telcos Need an Elastic Services Platform
5/9/2018
Services such as 5G, IoT and smart cities hold promise of great new revenue streams. However, today's networks were not designed for tomorrow's challenges. Instead, they comprise a complex patchwork of layers, technologies and vendors, which require tedious manual processes, an army of networking experts, and most of all, a long time-to-market for new services.
ECI's ELASTIC Services Platform takes networking solutions to the next level, allowing service providers to concentrate on launching new services and driving new revenue streams.
