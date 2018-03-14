|
TM Forum Launches 'Open Digital Architecture' Initiative
3/15/2018
Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum, discusses TM Forum's new Open Digital Architecture initiative, OSS/BSS transformations, and how operators can ensure the development of management systems keeps pace with emerging technologies. Willetts also discusses how telcos can simplify operations to prepare for network automation and zero-touch operations.
