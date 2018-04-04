|
Telstra: Automating From the Network Up
4/10/2018
Without having a full automated network, you're not going to realize the potential of digital transformation, explains Telstra's director of Global Platforms, Jim Fagan, at Light Reading's Automation Everywhere conference in Dallas.
