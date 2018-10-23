|
Sprint's Nolan Buzzes About Automation at the 'Hive'
10/23/2018
DENVER -- Tracy Nolan, president of national sales, strategy and operations for Sprint, says companies need to support women in the shift to network automation to lessen the potential jobs impact. Reskilling will be necessary as automation increases, explains Nolan. One avenue of support companies can provide is through continuing education opportunities and financial assistance such as tuition reimbursement. Nolan also explains how employees from "all parts of the business" are collaborating on automating processes at Sprint's "Hive."
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 16, 2019, Chicago, Illinois
All Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2018
The Future Is Configurable: The Evolution of VNF Management
October 24, 2018
Tackling New Assurance, Test Challenges In 5G
October 25, 2018
The Journey To Achieving Visibility In A Virtualized Network
November 1, 2018
Why IPTV and App-based TV Make Sense for Video Operators
November 9, 2018
Managing Portfolio Inventory Data with a New Approach
November 13, 2018
Enterprise Trends Drive New Requirements for SD-WAN
November 14, 2018
Cellular IoT: A Consensus Around Leadership Emerging
November 20, 2018
Enabling the Virtualized Edge with Smart NIC Data Acceleration
November 27, 2018
DAA - Headend Considerations Before the First Remote Unit is Turned Up
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Learning From HKT's Digital Transformation
By James Crawshaw, for Huawei
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
All Partner Perspectives
Huawei Mobile Money: Improving Lives and Accelerating Economic Growth
By Ian Martin Ravenscroft, Vice President of BSS Solutions, Huawei
SlideshowsMicrosoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics