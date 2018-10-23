Sprint's Nolan Buzzes About Automation at the 'Hive'

DENVER -- Tracy Nolan, president of national sales, strategy and operations for Sprint, says companies need to support women in the shift to network automation to lessen the potential jobs impact. Reskilling will be necessary as automation increases, explains Nolan. One avenue of support companies can provide is through continuing education opportunities and financial assistance such as tuition reimbursement. Nolan also explains how employees from "all parts of the business" are collaborating on automating processes at Sprint's "Hive."