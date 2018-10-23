Video

Sprint's Nolan Buzzes About Automation at the 'Hive'

10/23/2018
50%
50%
DENVER -- Tracy Nolan, president of national sales, strategy and operations for Sprint, says companies need to support women in the shift to network automation to lessen the potential jobs impact. Reskilling will be necessary as automation increases, explains Nolan. One avenue of support companies can provide is through continuing education opportunities and financial assistance such as tuition reimbursement. Nolan also explains how employees from "all parts of the business" are collaborating on automating processes at Sprint's "Hive."
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Learning From HKT's Digital Transformation
By James Crawshaw, for Huawei
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
Huawei Mobile Money: Improving Lives and Accelerating Economic Growth
By Ian Martin Ravenscroft, Vice President of BSS Solutions, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics