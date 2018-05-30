Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!

AUSTIN, Texas -- The elite of the industry descended on Texas's state capital recently for the premier communications provider confab of the year, Light Reading's Big Communications Event.

The conference this month provided an opportunity for industry leaders to connect with their peers. We also delivered panels and presentations about the top business and technology issues transforming the industry.

This was our third year in Austin, which is a great city. It's always a happy occasion to set foot on the ground there, and a little bit sad to leave.

Here's some of what we saw:

Roz Roseboro, Heavy Reading principal analyst, spotted these signs about 30 miles outside of Austin. She headed for the cell towers, of course. (Of course!)

During and after the conference, we wrote a ton of articles about the issues discussed there. We also wrote up the prestigious Leading Lights Awards and Light Reading Hall of Fame. As a matter of fact, we've got a whole page of show coverage. Here are a few highlights:

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading