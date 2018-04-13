|
PCCW's Hughes: Intent-Based Networking Puts the Customer in Control
4/19/2018
DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- David Hughes, VP of IP Engineering at PCCW Global, explains how intent-based networking simplifies network provisioning and "puts the customer in control of the provisioning process." Hughes addresses PCCW's own efforts to implement intent-based networking and looks at how the technology will affect service delivery for customers in the future.
