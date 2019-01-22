NetYCE Offers Free Network Automation System

1/22/2019
AMSTERDAM -- NetYCE, thought leader in multi-vendor network automation solutions announces to release a free version of their world-class GUI based framework netYCE including online training. This is a giant step forward for engineers who want to build network automation solutions without the complexities of using programming languages and open source libraries.

Wim Gerrits, CEO of NetYCE: “Network engineers can now build solutions in no time without any coding. The free course even allows them to build and deploy their first solution in less than one hour”.

For over 17 years the company developed and implemented the enterprise version of their automation framework netYCE for customers around the world. The core netYCE engine already supports 20+ of the major networking vendors and has proven to be flexible and scalable enough to automate an endless number of use-cases for almost any network.

What makes the framework unique is that everything can be configured and operated via a GUI that is designed for network engineers. NO more coding in complex programming languages. Engineers can simply translate their networking knowledge into templates, models, and jobs and start automating.

Eric Yspeert, CTO of NetYCE: ”It is our mission to simplify network automation. By making the core engine freely available any network engineer can now experience the power of netYCE and automate any network without becoming a programmer.”

To support its mission, the company launched a new website for engineers who want to become network automation heroes and opened up a forum to create a community of engineers who share the same vision and ambition.

NetYCE B.V.

