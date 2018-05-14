Machine Learning & AI Take Aim at Network Complexity, Customer Experience

James Crawshaw
5/11/2018
50%
50%

The complexity of communications networks seems to increase inexorably with the deployment of new services, such as SD-WAN and new technologies, such as SDN and NFV. To meet ever-rising customer expectations, operators need to increase the intelligence of their network operations, planning and optimization. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) will be key to automating network operations and optimizing the customer experience.

To compete with the OTT players, telcos need to be nimbler by accelerating network automation. Join us in Austin, Texas from May 14-16 for our fifth-annual Big Communications Event as we tackle challenges like automation. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

Researchers in communication networks are tapping into ML and AI techniques to optimize network architecture, control and management, to enable more automation in network operations. One such example is the Knowledge-Defined Networking paradigm. Meanwhile, practitioners are involved in initiatives such as the Telecom Infra Project's Artificial Intelligence and Applied Machine Learning Group, which has a work stream looking at ML-based network operations, optimization and planning.

AI and ML approaches are beginning to emerge in the networking domain to address the challenges of virtualization and cloud computing. Increased complexity in networking and networked applications is driving the need for increased network automation and agility. Network automation platforms such as ONAP should incorporate AI techniques to deliver efficient, timely, and reliable management operations. (See Colt Sees ONAP as Longer-Term Industry Orchestration Standard.)

ML and AI promise to reveal new insights from network telemetry and flow data, enabling operators to predict capacity demands and scale their networks appropriately. These new techniques will add a layer of "intelligence" to today's state-of-the-art network management and automation toolsets. (See New Service Providers Powered by SDN, AI, Aim for Fast, Simple Service Delivery.)

To discover the key use cases for applying ML and AI to high-performance networks and learn more about the key technology enablers, join us in Austin next week (May 14-16) as we discuss the use of machine learning and AI for network automation at the fifth-annual Big Communications Event.

— James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
The Aussie operator is trying to reinvent itself, and its network-as-a-service is a vital piece of the transformation puzzle.
Every network operators business case is different but what remains true is that combining the disciplines needed to get value from data requires a very collaborative organization.
Universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) systems are growing rapidly, paving the way for new opportunities, lowered costs and increased performance overall.
At BCE, find out how intent-based networking could be a boon to service providers' goals of simplifying their complex networks.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Confirms Payments to Trump Lawyer's Shell Company
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/9/2018
Eurobites: Western Europe Falls Out of Love With Smartphones
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/10/2018
CBRS LTE Gets Branded as 'OnGo'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2018
BT's Patterson May Be Running Out of Time
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/10/2018
FCC Nixes Net Neutrality Rules on June 11
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/10/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives