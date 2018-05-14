Machine Learning & AI Take Aim at Network Complexity, Customer Experience

The complexity of communications networks seems to increase inexorably with the deployment of new services, such as SD-WAN and new technologies, such as SDN and NFV. To meet ever-rising customer expectations, operators need to increase the intelligence of their network operations, planning and optimization. Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) will be key to automating network operations and optimizing the customer experience.

Researchers in communication networks are tapping into ML and AI techniques to optimize network architecture, control and management, to enable more automation in network operations. One such example is the Knowledge-Defined Networking paradigm. Meanwhile, practitioners are involved in initiatives such as the Telecom Infra Project's Artificial Intelligence and Applied Machine Learning Group, which has a work stream looking at ML-based network operations, optimization and planning.

AI and ML approaches are beginning to emerge in the networking domain to address the challenges of virtualization and cloud computing. Increased complexity in networking and networked applications is driving the need for increased network automation and agility. Network automation platforms such as ONAP should incorporate AI techniques to deliver efficient, timely, and reliable management operations. (See Colt Sees ONAP as Longer-Term Industry Orchestration Standard.)

ML and AI promise to reveal new insights from network telemetry and flow data, enabling operators to predict capacity demands and scale their networks appropriately. These new techniques will add a layer of "intelligence" to today's state-of-the-art network management and automation toolsets. (See New Service Providers Powered by SDN, AI, Aim for Fast, Simple Service Delivery.)

— James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading