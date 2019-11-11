Juniper's Mist Systems Launches 'AI-Driven Self-Driving Network'

SUNNYVALE Calif. – Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company, today announced the first AI-Driven Self-Driving Network for the enterprise, which leverages Mist's AI engine and microservices cloud to streamline IT operations, simplify troubleshooting across wired/wireless domains and deliver optimized experiences to network users. With the addition of these unique enhancements to Mist's award-winning platform, Juniper continues to rapidly transform enterprise networks with automation and insights:

Wired Assurance Service, which brings automated operations and service levels to Juniper enterprise access switching customers via the Mist cloud.

Marvis Actions, a framework for self-driving networks, converts AI-driven insight into actionable tasks for proactive and streamlined IT operations.

Mist Wired Assurance Service

Mist is expanding its platform with a new cloud subscription service for Wired Assurance. This new feature brings robust data from Junos switch telemetry into the Mist microservices cloud and AI engine for simpler operations, shorter mean time to repair and better visibility into end-user experiences. With the following capabilities, Mist can further reduce the burden on IT professionals:

Customizable Service Level Expectations to measure wired user experience and pre-and post-connection performance metrics for IoT endpoints.

Anomaly detection so that administrators can be proactively alerted when there is a deviation in switch performance from baseline before users even know issues exist.

Marvis AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant, which has been expanded to cover both wired and wireless networks, enables IT administrators to ask natural language queries and get detailed answers for troubleshooting and insight. Sample wired assurance queries include, "What is wrong with my switch?"; "How was my network last Friday?"; and "How are my switch uplinks?"

Self-driving remediation identifies the root cause of wired and wireless problems and takes automated actions when possible, including the automatic addition of missing VLAN configurations and automatically correcting switch port misconfigurations.

New Marvis Actions Dashboard

The Marvis Actions dashboard, a new capability within Mist's Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) Service, is a significant step towards Juniper's vision of delivering intelligent self-driving networks. By leveraging Mist's integrated AI-engine, Marvis, the Mist platform identifies the root cause of issues across various IT domains (WLAN, LAN, WAN and security) and automatically resolves them when possible. If the issue is outside the domain of the access network, Marvis will provide a set of recommended actions for IT to resolve the issue.

Marvis also delivers wired visibility for third party switches, proactively identifying issues, such as inactive/missing VLANs, firmware compliance, PoE budget constraints and insight into wireless users' issues caused by wired problems.

