Huawei's Eric Xu: Automation, 5G Will Reflate Telco Margins

Robert Clark
News Analysis
Robert Clark
6/28/2018
50%
50%

Huawei has become the most scrutinized company in the telecom industry due to the rising security and trade tensions between China and the West.

The man currently in the spotlight is Eric Xu, one of Huawei's ruling triumvirate, who holds the post of rotating chairman of the Shenzen-based vendor.

Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, pictured here in 2015.
Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, pictured here in 2015.

Speaking with Light Reading at this week's Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Xu expresses his fear of supply chain fragmentation, believes the combination of 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) can drive down operators' costs, and reveals the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. founder has no plans to retire.

The interview has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Light Reading: It looks like a Pacific trade war is looming. Huawei doesn't have a big business in the US, but do you anticipate there may be tariffs placed on your products and if so how are you preparing for that?

Eric Xu: We don't have a specific plan. The US is a relatively small market for Huawei.

LR: The ZTE situation has put the focus on China's reliance on foreign chips. I'm interested in your view from a national viewpoint. How long would it take for China to develop its own independent chip sector?

EX: I think it's basically impossible for any nation to be fundamentally independent in semiconductors, to not rely on any other nation. Companies can only grow with the trust and support across the industry chain. My concern is this trust in the value chain might get broken.

With the trusted relationship, we could have one global ecosystem, or industrial chain, that will translate into lower costs, economies of scale. Without that trust, maybe we will end up with multiple industry chains, which will lead to higher costs and possible waste.

Companies are business organizations, so they want to have lower costs, higher efficiency and value creation for customers. From our point of view, we definitely hope to see one global ecosystem instead of fragmentation.

LR: Are you genuinely concerned at fragmentation of the industry chain?

EX: Definitely there are concerns because the trust in the value chain is being broken. Without trust, it is very likely we will see fragmentation. At Huawei, we will work hard to avoid such a situation from happening.

LR: With the uncertainties in the ZTE supply chain, have you been approached by any ZTE customers, or have you approached any ZTE customers?

EX: Internally we have a clear requirement -- now is not the time for us to do so.

LR: You are watching how it evolves?

EX: It is not watching, we have made it very clear.

LR: Which is to say, you've instructed your salespeople not to approach those ZTE customers?

EX: Yes.

LR: Still in the US, some conservative politicians are saying universities should cut their research links with Huawei. What's your response?

EX: I read that two congressmen, Senator Rubio and Jim Banks, had persuaded 26 members of Congress to write a letter the Secretary of Education.

To me I think the US congressmen are closed-minded and ill-informed. It seems to me their bodies are in the information age but their minds are still in the agrarian age. Their behavior shows not just their ignorance of science and innovation but also their own lack of confidence.

Everyone knows academic freedom is the core value of modern universities and is also the cornerstone of higher education in North America.

The academic freedom and open atmosphere attracts the brightest minds from around the world to study and do research in US universities. Because of the very fact that American universities have been able to maintain their academic freedom and open approach -- those are the crucial factors behind the development and the strength of the US as a nation.

Universities focus on basic science research. From basic science to commercial application is a long and arduous journey. It often takes decades, even hundreds of years of effort in research and development to translate science and theory into something that's available in the market.

Universities need to work together with businesses to solve the big problems faced by humanity and benefit everyone in society.

Huawei does not have exclusive access to what comes out of these partnerships. The research findings are shared openly throughout the world through dissertations published by professors and students.

This approach by Huawei is recognized by universities around the world that we work with. They welcome the enhanced partnerships and greater support in terms of facilities, equipment and financial support so that together we can work on and hopefully resolve those big problems faced by humanity.

LR: There have been reports that the US Department of Justice is investigating Huawei over its trade practices. Has Huawei had any advice or contact from the DOJ about any outstanding investigation?

EX: On this issue we have made our statements many times so I will not repeat.

Next page: Xu on AI and 5G

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
How Netflix May Finally Meet Its Waterloo
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 6/25/2018
Telco Job Prospects Go From Bad to Worse
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/22/2018
5G Transport – Where Do We Start?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/21/2018
In Search of 5G's Rationale
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/22/2018
GitLab Says Bye-Bye Microsoft, Moves to Google Cloud
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/27/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Posture Changes Everything Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives