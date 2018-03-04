Heavy Reading Analyst: Autonomous Network Operations Demand Agility & Adaptability

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
4/4/2018
50%
50%

DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- If telcos are to make significant strides in automation in 2018, reduce costs and increase efficiencies in their network operations, carriers must overcome barriers like engineers' skills gaps, and develop agile company cultures that are "adaptable to change," says Heavy Reading Analyst James Crawshaw.

Crawshaw kicked off Light Reading's Automation Everywhere event this morning with a look back at the evolution of automation, which began by automating exchange equipment to electromechanical switching, to electronic switching of software management systems, and finally to the actualization of SDN and NFV.

Adoption of ML in Telecoms
Source: TMForum, 2017. In a Trend Analysis Report on AI, the TM Forum surveyed 187 executives from 76 service providers operating in 51 countries, in addition to 115 executives from vendors. James Crawshaw explained that the 'wait and see' camp were mainly from developing countries.
Source: TMForum, 2017. In a Trend Analysis Report on AI, the TM Forum surveyed 187 executives from 76 service providers operating in 51 countries, in addition to 115 executives from vendors. James Crawshaw explained that the "wait and see" camp were mainly from developing countries.

Crawshaw defines automation according to McKinsey's framework of intelligent process automation which includes three categories -- robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing. Mastering both RPA and ML is key for telcos to achieve success on their automation journeys.

Robotic process automation
Robotic process automation has garnered the most traction in the financial services industry, but is gaining momentum in the telecom industry as a way to automate mundane tasks, "eliminating the need for manual, error-prone, duplication of data entry across different systems," explains Crawshaw. RPA ties together different software systems to perform tasks such as back office activities, customer support or IT support.

"It's a way of trying to automate a lot of disparate processes without having to do some big software rollout or software development -- you can use these relatively inexpensive tools to automate," he says. "AT&T has adopted RPA quite extensively, Deutsche Telecom is using it, Telefónica has a good case study. It's a useful tool for telco's broad back-office processes -- not so much on network automation per se, but automating things like customer contact centers."

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), for example, has trained 3,000 employees to write bots that have been used in the migration of customer accounts from DirectTV to AT&T, completing requirement documents for Ethernet services, automating sales order entries, and reconciling revenue against assets and inventory. AT&T has saved a total estimated $70 million in "hard cost" savings, and an additional $200 million in "soft cost" savings, says Crawshaw.

Machine learning
Automation will not only be central to reducing manual tasks such as customer support, but also in managing 5G networks where machine learning will also play an important role to addressing the influx of data on operators' networks, explains Crawshaw. A subset of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning is the aspect of AI drawing the most interest from both academia and industry.

"One of drawbacks of applying ML to networking … is there isn't this theory of networking in the way we can theorize how the brain or eye works -- we don't know what is the correct way a network should work, there's nothing you can model per say."

While machine learning isn't a new concept, Crawshaw says it only made significant strides about ten years ago due to academic breakthroughs, and with ongoing improvements in compute capacity. Machine learning has also become a more cost-efficient endeavor: the telecom industry has access to more massive data sets, and data analysis can be performed using cloud-based systems like AWS.

Next page: Use case for machine learning

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/30/2018
Microsoft Pushes Cloud & AI Even Harder
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives