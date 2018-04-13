|
Don't Panic: CenturyLink's McBride on Automation's Impact on Operations
4/18/2018
DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- Kevin McBride, principal architect for SDN & NFV Technologies at CenturyLink, explains how CenturyLink's operations teams are adapting to the operator's efforts to move toward a data-driven network. McBride address what's next for CenturyLink on the road to increased automation and why he considers it to be the glue to data-driven networks. His parting advice to telcos is to avoid automating badly designed processes, and consider what lessons can be learned about automation from examining the approaches of other industries, such as shipping and logistics.
