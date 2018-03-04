Automation Is About Job Cuts – LR Poll

Iain Morris
4/4/2018
50%
50%

Despite some optimism that automation will "free up" staff for more interesting activities, telecom operators are automating their network operations mainly to reduce headcount, according to nearly a third of respondents to a recent Light Reading poll.

Asked what the principal reason was for automating network operations, some 31.3% of survey takers picked "reducing headcount," making that option the most popular of the six choices available.

Another 29.39% favored the closely related "cutting spending on manual processes," which holds out the possibility of cost savings that do not take a heavy toll on the workforce.

What Is the Principal Reason for Automating Network Operations?
Source: Light Reading
Source: Light Reading

Even so, the results clearly show that a substantial majority of the 262 survey takers view automation primarily as an efficiency tool, likely to have a long-term impact on telecom sector employees, rather than a means of improving services or boosting sales.

Just 10.69% of respondents reckon operators are automating network operations mainly to drive revenue growth, with 15.27% saying it is chiefly a way to improve customer service.

A total of 33 respondents, or 12.6% of the total, believe network automation is largely about releasing staff for other activities. And only two chose "other" (without indicating in comments what this might be), suggesting that Light Reading had covered most of the possible bases in the options it presented.

Need to know more about process automation and zero touch networking? Join us for the Automation Everywhere event in Dallas on April 4. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – employees of communications service providers get in free!

As feedback noted, there is obviously some overlap between the various options, but each response indicates at least a slightly different priority. For some operators, for instance, the ability to release staff for more important and less routine activities is the overriding objective, even if companies also realize cost savings from such reorientation. And job cuts will inevitably result in lower spending on manual processes.

Nevertheless, there may be surprise that only about a quarter of respondents chose revenue growth or improving customer service as the primary objective. The automation of network operations, through investments in software and virtualization, is aimed partly at giving service providers the "agility" and "fail-fast" capabilities of Internet companies like Facebook and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG). Some industry figures clearly believe this will allow operators to better address new customer needs.

The results are clearly a worry for employees on the networks side. The telecom industry has already slashed lots of jobs over the last couple of years, but the axe appears to have fallen heaviest on customer service departments. With network automation, it looks poised to hit other parts of the telco business in the next few years.

During a conference last month, Elisa, Finland's biggest mobile operator, claimed to be running a "zero-person" network operations center following investment in automation tools and capabilities. That may be a sign of what's to come. (See The Zero-Person Network Operations Center Is Here (in Finland) and Finland's Elisa Is Selling Its Automation Smarts to Other Telcos.)

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
Microsoft Pushes Cloud & AI Even Harder
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/30/2018
Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives