Automation Anywhere Series A Funding Hits $250M

7/3/2018
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced it has completed its Series A financing round of $250 million led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity with participation from General Atlantic and World Innovation Lab (WiL).

As one of the largest Series A rounds on record for an enterprise software company, this brings Automation Anywhere’s post-money valuation to $1.8 billion. This sizable investment will help extend Automation Anywhere’s leadership in the rapidly-expanding RPA market and accelerate its global customer engagements and product development.

RPA is a fast-evolving technology which uses software robots (bots) to automate business processes that have never been automated by traditional technology platforms. Today these processes are managed manually by hundreds of thousands of human workers. Automation Anywhere pioneered RPA and its Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform, which also combines cognitive automation and analytics, is driving productivity and business process accuracy with near-zero error rates.

With this investment, Automation Anywhere expects to deepen its customer engagements in North America, LATAM, India, Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore (ASEAN), and plans to deploy its technology in additional geographies. Building on its core product offerings, Automation Anywhere’s customers will further benefit from specialized machine learning capabilities and sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrations to drive higher operational efficiency, increased agility and flexibility to scale up-and-down anytime, all with robust security.

“Customers tell us that traditional process automation technologies are capable of automating only about 20 percent of an enterprise’s business processes. We believe our Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform can automate up to 80 percent of these processes. It’s a stark contrast and an enormous opportunity,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere. “The financing and our high caliber of investors strongly position us to push boundaries and drive the next major business disruption. Our investors recognize the enormous RPA market potential, and our Series A financing at a $1.8 billion valuation is an acknowledgement of the company’s strong leadership, stability and growth prospects.”

Automation Anywhere has dramatically grown its business and completed market-leading product innovations in unprecedented ways:

  • Total revenue continues to grow over 100 percent annually
  • Existing customer revenue grew more than 150 percent year-over-year (ended March 2018)
  • Investments in customer success programs helped to drive a 98 percent retention rate and one of the highest tech industry Net Promoter Score
  • Large global enterprises continue to be signed as customers, some of which can be seen here
  • Version 11 of Automation Anywhere Enterprise (base platform) was launched in December 2017 with enhancements including SLA management, applications for all cloud environments and bank-grade security
  • IQ Bot™ 6.0, AI-enabled bots capable of learning from observing human behavior, was recently launched
  • Automation Anywhere Bot Store™, the world’s first bot store marketplace, was opened in March 2018 consisting of hundreds of pre-built bots for more commonly used business processes, delivering drag-n-drop ease and immediacy with very little development required

    “With this investment, we are poised to extend our leadership in the multibillion-dollar RPA market,” said Clyde Hosein, CFO of Automation Anywhere. “We welcome the new investor group and look forward to their valuable contributions as we enter our next growth phase.”

    “Automation Anywhere has demonstrated tremendous progress within the RPA landscape,” said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner of NEA. “NEA has a 40-year history of identifying disruptive technologies, and we are confident that Automation Anywhere is poised for long-term success. This funding allows the company to accelerate global expansion and advance its product roadmap, and we are thrilled to partner with the Automation Anywhere team to bring the power of RPA to customers across all industries.”

    “With more than 1,000 global customers, Automation Anywhere is the leader in the RPA space and we are pleased to join them in their next phase of expansion,” said John Giannuzzi, a Vice President in Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division.” As more businesses continue to streamline their manual processes, Automation Anywhere has the vision and solutions to drive unprecedented levels of business performance with their Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform across all vertical markets.”

    John Giannuzzi and Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner of NEA, will join the board of directors of Automation Anywhere.

