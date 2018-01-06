Automate & Reinvent

James Crawshaw
6/4/2018
50%
50%

Automation is at the top of agendas across the whole of the communications networking and services industry, so it was no surprise that it was one of the key themes discussed at the recent Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas.

Artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, intent-based networking and open source solutions are all helping CSPs on their journey to zero-touch automation and all of these topics were analyzed during panel discussions I moderated at BCE.

All of these topics, and more, are explored in a new whitepaper, "Network Automation Roadmap: Where to Start & What to Aim For," and an upcoming webinar From Scripting to AI, the Journey to Network Automation on June 13.

In Heavy Reading's view, network automation will require significant changes in technology, processes and organizational culture. From a technology perspective, it is about augmenting or replacing the manual tasks involved in configuring, managing and operating network equipment and associated services. Automation components include APIs, scripting languages, data modeling, templates and new methodologies, such as CI/CD (continuous integration, continuous delivery).

The scope of network automation can appear daunting. In the paper we suggest breaking it down into four phases:

  1. One-way automation: Engineers instruct machines to perform certain tasks in a programmatic way using standards-based interfaces such as NETCONF and using scripts to automate operational tasks.

  2. Data-driven automation: Build a feedback-loop from the machine to a human operator using telemetry so the human operator can analyze and decide if actions -- for example, configuration adjustments -- are required.

  3. Machine-assisted automation: Machines take their own remedial actions based on rules, policies and high-level intents that have been designed by a human. This phase may also be considered as "closed-loop automation."

  4. Autonomous operation: Using artificial intelligence, machines create a network that is predictive and adaptive to its environment. This phase may be considered "zero-touch automation," although humans are still required to redefine intent to meet ever-changing business requirements.

In the paper, we outline some of the tools required for each stage of the automation journey and provide real-world examples of how companies such as Groupon, Dyn, KDDI, Telefónica and Telus Communications are applying them.

CSPs are on a journey from traditional, manual networking to software-driven, cloud networking. Network automation has become, more than ever, a priority, resulting in many forward-looking CSPs embarking on the automation journey as they constantly innovate to stay ahead.

To download the white paper, click here.

To participate in a webinar based on this paper, register here.

— James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Juniper Networks.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Three strategic initiatives &ndash Novitas, Stratus and Sentio &ndash have powered Colt's move into on-demand services.
Next week at BCE, we'll look at some of the ways machine learning and AI will help operators make the customer experience better, without driving up the cost of network operations.
The Aussie operator is trying to reinvent itself, and its network-as-a-service is a vital piece of the transformation puzzle.
Every network operators business case is different but what remains true is that combining the disciplines needed to get value from data requires a very collaborative organization.
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Trump Admin Reboots $50B China Tech Tariffs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/29/2018
Motorola Clips On 5G Phone Features
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/30/2018
MEF Touts Multivendor SD-WAN & More
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/31/2018
Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/1/2018
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 5/30/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives