Arris Picks Lead for New Network Intelligence & Automation Unit

SUWANEE, Ga. -- We’re pleased to announce that Kevin Wirick will lead our new Network Intelligence and Automation business. The business concentrates our talent, customer engagements, and investments to bring comprehensive, cloud-based network management solutions to our service provider customers.

Our customers are using virtualization to transform their networks with Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) technologies. DAA provides a path to grow network capacity and support new services. Yet, it also introduces complexity as network processing increases by a factor of ten to one hundred. Our emerging network automation and intelligence solutions will simplify network provisioning, enable efficient scaling, and provide insights and new techniques to reduce operational costs. They will also improve bandwidth utilization and subscriber service quality.

We are building this business based on well-established software products and emerging solutions:

The ARRIS ECO Service Management platform operationalizes the delivery and management of Wi-Fi, triple-play, and connected home solutions.

ARRIS’s ServAssure platform, including products like ServAssure Advanced Performance Management and Alarm Central, monitors the pipeline for the service provider network.

The ARRIS E6000® Converged Edge Router(CER)—the industry’s leading Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP™) – has been expanded to include several DAA products.