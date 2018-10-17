Arris Picks Lead for New Network Intelligence & Automation Unit

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/17/2018
50%
50%

SUWANEE, Ga. -- We’re pleased to announce that Kevin Wirick will lead our new Network Intelligence and Automation business. The business concentrates our talent, customer engagements, and investments to bring comprehensive, cloud-based network management solutions to our service provider customers.

Our customers are using virtualization to transform their networks with Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) technologies. DAA provides a path to grow network capacity and support new services. Yet, it also introduces complexity as network processing increases by a factor of ten to one hundred. Our emerging network automation and intelligence solutions will simplify network provisioning, enable efficient scaling, and provide insights and new techniques to reduce operational costs. They will also improve bandwidth utilization and subscriber service quality.

We are building this business based on well-established software products and emerging solutions:

  • The ARRIS ECO Service Management platform operationalizes the delivery and management of Wi-Fi, triple-play, and connected home solutions.

  • ARRIS’s ServAssure platform, including products like ServAssure Advanced Performance Management and Alarm Central, monitors the pipeline for the service provider network.

  • The ARRIS E6000® Converged Edge Router(CER)—the industry’s leading Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP™) – has been expanded to include several DAA products.
  • Our new vManager network solution, which is available to new or existing E6000 customers, complements these products by automating DAA complexity to make them efficient to deploy and manage.

    For more, check out this blog post.

    Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
    November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
    November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
    March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    April 2, 2019, New York, New York
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
    By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
    Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
    By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
    Huawei Mobile Money: Improving Lives and Accelerating Economic Growth
    By Ian Martin Ravenscroft, Vice President of BSS Solutions, Huawei
    Dealer Agent Cloud – Empower Your Dealer & Agent to Excel
    By Natalie Dorothy Scopelitis, Director of Digital Transformation, Huawei Software
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
    More Slideshows
    Infographics