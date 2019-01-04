ADC Vendor Kemp Bought by Investor

Mitch Wagner
4/1/2019
50%
50%

Kemp Technologies, which provides load balancers and application delivery controllers (ADCs), has agreed to be acquired by Mill Point Capital for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said Monday.

Kemp's management team, including CEO Ray Downes, will stay on leading the company, according to a statement from the two companies.

Kemp's load balancing and ADC technology optimizes, analyzes and secures applications, easing deployment and detecting and resolving issues, according to the company website. It supports cloud-native, virtualized and hardware-based load balancers, and is compatible with platforms including Docker, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Nutanix and Microsoft Windows Competitors such as F5, Radware, A10, Citrix and Avi Networks.

You're invited to attend Light Reading's Big 5G Event!  Formerly the Big Communications Event and 5G North America, Big 5G is where telecom's brightest minds deliver the critical insight needed to piece together the 5G puzzle. We'll see you May 6-8 in Denver -- communications service providers get in free!

The company received $28 million funding in four rounds, with the latest in 2016, according to Crunchbase.

Founded in 2000, privately held Kemp is headquartered in New York, with regional hubs in Limerick, Ireland; Munich; Singapore and Sao Paulo, Brazil. It has more than 25,000 customers and 60,000 application deployments in 115 countries, Kemp says.

Kemp competitor F5 acquired NGINX, an open source ADC developer, in March for $670 million.

— Mitch Wagner Visit my LinkedIn profileFollow me on TwitterJoin my Facebook GroupRead my blog: Things Mitch Wagner Saw Executive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics