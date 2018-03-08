AT&T Tests in Austin: 5G High & Rising

AT&T has been approved by the FCC for fixed and mobile tests in Texas that could take its millimeter wave tests higher than ever before.
The operaor has been approved for tests as of August -- in its usual trial city of Austin, Texas -- that will include 37GHz and 39Ghz equipment tests in a five kilometer (3.1 miles) radius from the basestation site.
"The experimental system would support voice, video, and data transmissions and lead to innovation as 5G radio technology has not been used to provide commercial services in the 37 GHz and 39 GHz bands," AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) said in a supporting letter for its application to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) . The carrier wants to test six basestations and six user devices from multiple manuafcturers in total.
Why this matters
AT&T is expected to use 39GHz millimeter wave for its initial mobile 5G in "parts" of 12 markets mobile 5G late this year, so testing the ecosystem is essential before the operator goes live with the next-generation technology.
