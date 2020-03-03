Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

AT&T preparing to unveil massive, three-year cost-cutting plan

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/3/2020
Comment (0)

AT&T's leadership is putting the finishing touches on a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting plan that covers ten different areas of its business and will stretch into 2023.

"The management team is now putting the detailed plans around it, governance structures in place in each of those plans, around the ten major initiatives," AT&T COO John Stankey said Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco. He did not provide the full details of the plan, nor did he specify what the ten initiatives would cover, but he promised AT&T would provide additional details on the program during its next quarterly earnings report.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson first disclosed in October 2019 the operator's plan to cut costs. He said AT&T hired former Clearwire and Vodafone executive Bill Morrow as its new "special adviser and managing director of process service and cost optimization," reporting to Stankey, Stephenson and AT&T's corporate development and finance committees.

And Stankey – the executive in line to take over leadership from Randall Stephenson – said late last year that the cost-cutting effort would cover everything from shrinking AT&T's workforce to a "rationalization" of the operator's wireline footprint.

In his comments today, Stankey offered a few more details about exactly how big the cost-cutting effort would be, what it might include and how long it will last.

"The management team, with Bill's [Morrow] leadership, has looked at effectively ten broad initiatives that we believe can generate double digits of billions [in savings] over a three-year planning cycle," Stankey said, noting the effort is designed to help AT&T reach its profit margin goals.

Stankey said the cost-cutting program will be broken down into three main sections: short-term initiatives in the next 12 months, mid-term efforts in the next 12 to 24 months and long-term endeavors that will stretch across the next 24 to 36 months.

In discussing AT&T's short term efforts, Stankey said the operator would continue working on the "headcount rationalization" and "benefit restructuring" it has already started on, and that AT&T has "some additional work we can do in that area."

"We have some short-term opportunities in how we deal with third-party costs, supplier costs, we'll be pushing on," he added. "We have some near-term opportunities in our call center structure that we're working on."

In the next 24 months, Stankey said AT&T would begin to target other areas. "What we're doing around our IT rationalization and our architecture rationalization, turning down applications, movements to the cloud, getting cost efficiencies in our very, very broad infrastructure, some of that facilitated by portfolio rationalization. You might see that," he said, without providing specifics. "We have some opportunities on energy management. We're a big buyer of electricity every year to run our infrastructure. We have some things we can do in taking advantage of different serving architectures and incentives that are out there to lower some of our energy costs. That will take a little bit of time to implement, but we believe it will give us some runway."

He added that AT&T would also do "some work around billing and credit collections rationalization," but again didn't elaborate.

AT&T isn't the only major telco looking to reduce costs. Verizon announced a $10 billion, four-year cost-cutting plan in 2017, and in 2018 the operator said it would offer 44,000 of its management employees a buyout deal under that program.

At the same investor event, Verizon CFO Matt Ellis today said the operator is now halfway through its cost-cutting effort. He said this year Verizon would begin working on cutting costs on its equipment sourcing and supply chain management operations, as well as in its business segment. He didn't provide any further details.

Importantly, both AT&T and Verizon have already significantly reduced their respective workforces. Job cuts at both operators soared to their highest level in at least seven years in 2019, when the two companies reduced their combined workforce by nearly 30,000 roles, or more than 7% of the total in 2018.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE