AT&T Intros New Cellular Plans

This Sunday AT&T will begin to introduce the future of wireless plans on the nation’s fastest wireless network.1 AT&T Unlimited Starter and AT&T Unlimited Extra will be available on Nov. 3, and AT&T Unlimited Elite is coming soon.

"AT&T remains laser focused on offering the best unlimited options on the nation's best and fastest network," said David Christopher, general manager, AT&T Mobility. "These plans offer incredible value with performance, speed and reliability on the network you deserve."

On AT&T Unlimited Starter, you can share, view and browse with unlimited data, talk and text in the U.S., as well as in Mexico and Canada. This straightforward plan is our best value on an unlimited plan at $35 a line for 4 lines.

On AT&T Unlimited Extra, you will get all the benefits of Starter, plus 15 gigabytes (GB) of mobile hotspot data per line for $40 per line on 4 lines.

In the coming weeks we'll roll out AT&T Unlimited Elite, the wireless plan of the future. Elite will include 30GB of mobile hotspot data per line, HD streaming and HBO included, all for $50 per line on 4 lines.

And in May 2020, U.S. customers who subscribe to HBO, including those who receive it as part of our current and future postpaid wireless plans, will be able to get HBO Max at no extra charge.

Pricing on plans are after customers take advantage of the convenience of autopay and paperless billing.

The introduction of these plans and our highest trade-in offer ever make this the perfect time to switch to AT&T. For a limited time, we’re offering up to $700 in credits to customers who switch and trade in a qualifying device.

