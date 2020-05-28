AT&T intros Home Office Connectivity product for WFH trend

DALLAS – Businesses' speed and productivity can thrive even while employees work from home. As work and home life continue to integrate across the U.S., the need for reliable, fast internet at home has become essential to modern life and business. That's why AT&T Business is introducing Home Office Connectivity - the first solution designed to provide business-paid internet access where workers increasingly need it—at home.

With Home Office Connectivity, businesses can now equip their workers with AT&T High Speed Internet for Enterprise at their homes using wireline or wireless broadband connectivity within AT&T's nationwide footprint. That means it's now possible for workers to maintain the high reliability, great speed and high security of an enterprise broadband connection while working at home. With this service, employees can use tools only available to AT&T's business customers from their home, like AT&T Internet Backup for failover, Global Security Gateway for additional security, and Static IP addressing. These services are completely separate from any consumer internet connection they may have at home.

In its 2020 State of Remote Work report, Buffer Inc. surveyed 3500 remote workers, 98% of whom stated they would like to work remotely, at least some of the time, for the rest of their careers. 1

"Attitudes about working from home are changing, but the cultural shift is only part of the equation. Businesses need tools to succeed in the new environment," says Mo Katibeh, CMO and EVP, AT&T Business. "This new solution gives our customers and their employees an entirely new way of thinking about working from home. By expanding access to enterprise-grade connectivity to residential locations, we can essentially put the office anywhere."

In the last several months, American families have experimented with how to live and work together from home. Under the same roof, kids are using distance learning tools, parents are trying to drive their businesses forward, and someone is probably binge watching their favorite shows – often at the same time on a single consumer broadband connection.

AT&T High Speed Internet for Enterprise provides an independent connection dedicated to enterprise applications, while keeping the home internet free for streaming, browsing, gaming or any other use. Businesses can supply this separate business internet service as a perk to employees who are remotely working.

High bandwidth connections are also ideal for professionals across almost every industry – professors who may be instructing from home, media-intensive applications like professional video production, or for sales executives who need to take a critical client meeting without worrying about congestion.

"The COVID-19 pandemic that has forced governments across the globe to order citizens to stay at home and follow physical isolation has further highlighted the benefits of remote working, said Roopa Honnachari, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "However, as remote workers compete for bandwidth with kids attending virtual classrooms and others at home trying to stream entertainment videos, optimizing and prioritizing business applications on home networks has become critical during the current crisis."1

The service enables businesses of any size to extend enterprise broadband connectivity throughout their workforce, whether it is for a single additional line or thousands. It also simplifies onboarding and management with consolidated invoicing directed to the business, single-number enterprise customer care, and professional on-site installation by a certified AT&T technician.

The Home Office Connectivity solution is available today.

