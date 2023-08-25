AT&T Cricket offers discounts to customers who pay for multiple months of service

What’s the News? Cricket Wireless launches three new Multi-Month Unlimited plans to provide value to customers that helps them save more on their cell phone service.

Why are we introducing these new plans? According to an August 2023 survey from Recon Analytics, roughly half (49%) of respondents who currently use prepaid wireless services say they are interested in signing up for a Multi-Month Unlimited prepaid service plan, with 23% saying they would immediately sign up.

Customers who sign up for Cricket’s Multi-Month Unlimited plans can pay in advance for service, saving up to $300 a year depending on the plan they choose, when compared to a single line on Cricket’s $55/mo. Unlimited Plan. That means enjoying unlimited data for as little as $30/mo.

How does it work? Customers who bring their device to Cricket can choose one of three new Multi-Month Unlimited plans, which include calls and texts to/from Mexico and Canada:

Three months of unlimited voice and data when customers pay $120 in advance, giving them a total of $45 in savings.

Six months of unlimited voice and data when customers pay $210 in advance, giving them a total of $120 in savings.

12 Months of unlimited voice and data when customers pay $360 in advance, giving them a total of $300 in savings.

"Our multi-month offering is timely as customers think of more ways to save during this back-to-school season. With 80% of parents allocating their Back to School budgets to technology and 72% stating their children will need a smartphone for school based on our recently commissioned survey by One Poll,2, we know offering this value and flexibility will help many,” said Cricket Wireless Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Tony Mokry.

Cricket’s Multi-Month Unlimited plans are available to new customers who select one of three multi-month plans online. Plans are available to customers with a single line only.

