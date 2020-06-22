Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldSecuring Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

ZTE seeks another $6.8B in state bank credits

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/22/2020
Comment (0)

ZTE is seeking $6.8 billion in credit facilities that can help subsidize its equipment sales as it tries to revive its fortunes in the face of industry headwinds.

It is applying for $4 billion in credit from the China Development Bank and another 20 billion yuan (US$2.83 billion) from the Bank of China, the company announced Friday following its annual general meeting.

It said each line of credit would be for purposes including trade finance, letters of credit or loans.

ZTE applied for $10.4 billion in credit lines from the two banks in August 2018, just after it settled with the US government over penalties relating to ZTE's illicit trade with Iran.

The Commerce Department had blocked US component supplies and imposed a $1 billion fine on the Chinese vendor.

ZTE has since struggled to recover, not helped by the COVID-19-induced slowdown. In Q1 it reported a 27% slide in earnings on a 3% fall in revenue.

In its revival it has leaned heavily on China's massive 5G rollout, yet last year total sales were still 21% below the 2017 level.

International sales have fallen to just 36% of total revenue, down from 43% two years earlier, while its handset unit, once ranked in the world's top ten, has lost nearly three-fifths of its business.

ZTE faces further headwinds in India, one of its biggest offshore markets, with a rising backlash against Chinese firms following last week's border clash.

The level of state support for the Chinese vendors has become a sore point for foreign rivals and governments.

Rival Huawei has reportedly received as much as $75 billion in national, provincial and local subsidies – the biggest part export credits to help fund its sales.

These generous lines of credits have enabled the Chinese firms either to subsidize sales or facilitate low-interest loans to operator customers outside China.

Foreign firms have been wary of complaining out of fear it will rebound on their business in China.

Related stories:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation: Enable a New Collaboration Model Across the Telco Ecosystem
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE