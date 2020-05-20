ZTE, China Unicom sign strategic agreement on 6G

SHENZHEN - ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE and China Unicom have signed a strategic cooperation agreement on 6G.

As per the agreement, ZTE and China Unicom will give full play to their own innovative advantages in the 6G field. Based on China Unicom's network and service situation, both sides will jointly explore the prospect and technical trends of 6G, in a bid to achieve the strategic and coordinated development of both parties.

As long-term partners, ZTE and China Unicom will carry out cooperation on 6G technological innovation and standards while actively promoting the in-depth integration of 6G with satellite networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), the Internet of Vehicles, and the Industrial IoT.

Moreover, the two parties will conduct joint research on the potential key technologies of 6G, including three dimensional connectivity, Terahertz communication, and the integrated communication and sensing. ZTE and China Unicom will also verify the feasibility of these technologies through both the verification tests and the prototyping trials to achieve the 6G network performance targets, such as the peak data rate of 1 Tbps, the user experienced data rate of 20 Gbps, the volume traffic capacity of 100Gbps/m3.

Based on the experience and technological accumulation of large-scale commercial networks, China Unicom and ZTE will contribute more and stronger innovative technologies to promote the long-term evolution of 6G networks.

