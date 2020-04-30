ZTE, China Unicom implement Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution

SHENZHEN – ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that in partnership with China Unicom, ZTE has implemented the industry's first Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, SuperDSS, in the live network of the Henan Branch of China Unicom. realizing fast 5G deployments and simultaneously guaranteeing 3G services.

The average throughput of SuperDSS in the same bandwidth has increased by 35% compared with that of LTE/NR DSS. SuperDSS can maintain 3G voice experience while greatly improving spectrum utilization efficiency. Therefore, SuperDSS offers an ideal solution to those operators who are eager to roll out 5G with limited spectrum resources.

SuperDSS empowers the quick 5G roll-out while offering smooth transition of legacy voice service, thereby enabling 2G or 3G, 4G and 5G triple RAT dynamic sharing over the same spectrum with flexible and efficient scheduling capability. 2G or 3G bandwidth can be adjusted in accordance with service requirements, so that more bandwidth can be used for LTE and NR sharing while improving LTE and NR user throughput.

Taking 20MHz bandwidth for example, in order to provide the 2G/3G service, at least one GSM frequency or UMTS carrier will be reserved, so the LTE/NR DSS can only be performed in 15MHz bandwidth, which is not optimal for spectrum utilization. However, by means of SuperDSS, 2G or 3G, 4G and 5G can share all of the 20MHz bandwidth dynamically based on service requirement, so as to maximize spectrum utilization.

SuperDSS is a 5G-oriented innovation based on ZTE’s unique spectrum sharing solution, Magic Radio Pro. In the Henan branch of China Unicom, the sites empowered by ZTE’s Magic Radio Pro solution have been more than 10,000 and will further increase in the 5G evolution.

Underpinned by the industry’s most comprehensive multi-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, Magic Radio Pro, ZTE can support multiple inter-RAT sharing scenarios, including GSM/LTE, UMTS/LTE, GSM/UMTS, LTE/NR, UMTS/LTE/NR, GSM/LTE/NR, by means of five radio technologies of GSM, UMTS, LTE, NB-IoT and NR.

