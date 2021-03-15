Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Xiaomi shares up after court suspends Trump-era investment ban

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/15/2021
Comment (0)

Xiaomi enjoyed a sharp rise in its share price on Monday after a US court temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from forcing American investors to divest from the China-based smartphone manufacturer.

The company, recently ranked as the world's third-largest smartphone maker, brought the action in February in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, against Lloyd Austin's Department of Defense and Janet Yellen's Treasury.

It followed President Trump's decision on January 14, just days before he left office, to add Xiaomi to a list of "Communist Chinese Military Companies" under the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act's Section 1237.

Fear and sadness: Trump is gone – and so is the ban on investing in Xiaomi, at least for now. (Source: The White House)
Fear and sadness: Trump is gone – and so is the ban on investing in Xiaomi, at least for now.
(Source: The White House)

Xiaomi had argued that the decision "was factually incorrect and has deprived the Company of legal due process." Unless reversed, the move would have prevented US investors from buying Xiaomi shares by March 15, forcing them to divest their holdings by January 14, 2022.

US District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, DC, seems to have agreed with the manufacturer. In the Friday ruling, he said that the court "concludes that defendants have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling."

The court "is somewhat skeptical that weighty national security interests are actually implicated here," the ruling said.

Contreras granted the preliminary injunction on the grounds that Xiaomi was deemed highly likely to win a full reversal of the ban, and to prevent the company from suffering "irreparable harm in the form of serious reputational and unrecoverable economic injuries."

Gaining ground

According to analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence, Xiaomi remains "well-positioned to keep capturing market share amid Huawei's retrenchment and drive average prices and margins higher with the rollout of 5G devices."

Xiaomi surpassed Apple to become the number three manufacturer in November last year, in part helped by US sanctions against its competitor Huawei.

It held onto that position in the fourth quarter, although Apple surged into first place during the three-month period following the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series. Samsung remained the largest smartphone vendor in 2020 as a whole, followed by Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on Light Reading.

Omdia, a sister company of Light Reading, has previously noted that China's Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are beneficiaries of Huawei's "challenging 2020."

Xiaomi shipped 148.3 million units in 2020, "the biggest shipments ever for Xiaomi," Omdia said. Compared to 2019, Xiaomi was able to increase unit shipments by 19.6% to 148 million and was in fourth place.

"The company continues to inch closer to the 50 million units per quarter mark, which has only been breached by Samsung, Apple and Huawei in recent quarters," Omdia said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE