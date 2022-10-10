Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

With a single 3G network, N. Korea relies on Wi-Fi to deliver state content

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/10/2022
Comment (0)

North Korea has a previously unknown second intranet, a development that sheds a little more light on the secretive state's network infrastructure.

The network, Daeyang, is subscription-only and is apparently configured to provide certain content to certain regions, Daily NK website reported earlier this month.

The network is based on low-cost WiFi access points rather than more expensive cellular infrastructure.

Like the national intranet, the Mirae, also Wi-Fi-based, Daeyang requires authentication every time a user accesses it. That authentication might include multiple steps, including a SIM – even for a Wi-Fi network – and password.

A second WiFi-based intranet has been discovered in Pyongyang, with verification required every time users access it. (Source:Piotr Adamowicz/Alamy Stock Photo)
A second WiFi-based intranet has been discovered in Pyongyang, with verification required every time users access it.
(Source:Piotr Adamowicz/Alamy Stock Photo)

"It differs from the existing state intranet in that it has restricted boundaries and range, allowing users to access specific data from specific regions," the Daily NK reported, citing an unnamed source.

Mirae has been around since 2018, working mostly like any other Wi-Fi network except that it only allows access to domestic websites. It is commonly accessible in urban areas but has poor coverage in rural districts.

It also requires a SIM and multiple steps to verify the user identity. The SIM enables government agencies to surveil users on the network as well as enabling monetization.

Limited capability

Daeyang appears to be akin to a corporate intranet, with certain customized websites and data for certain organizations. Daily NK's source said the government planned to expand the service, with more access points to be deployed primarily in North Korea's large cities.

The Daeyang network was set up by the State Affairs Commission, the top government body, and is run by the Ministry of Information Industry's Pyongyang Information Technology Bureau.

The heavy reliance on Wi-Fi to deliver state network content is no doubt driven by the limited capability of North Korea's sole 3G cellular network and the international sanctions that prevent any upgrade.

The 3G system was largely built and funded by Egypt-based Orascom, using technology gear from Huawei.

Orascom found that despite successfully running the operator, Koryolink, for a decade from 2008 it was unable to repatriate its profits because of the strict currency rules.

In 2015 the DPRK government settled the issue by giving control of the company to Orascom's partner, Korea Post and Telecommunications Corp (KPTC). Koryolink is now one of three owners of the 3G network.

The dependence on 3G puts North Korea a dozen years behind the rest of the world, although a new surveillance network on the Chinese border is reported to likely be 5G.

According to the Korea Development Bank Future Strategy Research Institute, mobile phone ownership has continued to rise even as the economy has contracted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research institute estimated a total of 6 million mobile subscribers in mid-2020, with 4.5 million people, or around 17%, owning at least one mobile phone. In Pyongyang and the Rason special economic zone the figure rose to 70%.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE