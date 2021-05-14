Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

WhatsApp continues to defy India over data-sharing rules

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 5/14/2021
Comment (0)

Messaging giant WhatsApp's controversial new policy, allowing it to share user data with parent company Facebook and others, is in the spotlight again.

The company recently said that it would not delete the accounts of users who don't accept the changes, backtracking on its original statement.

In reality, there seems to be little choice, as WhatsApp will stop delivering messages and calls after a set number of reminders to accept the new terms and conditions.

Get the message: WhatsApp is back in the firing line in India, as the messaging service refuses to bow to government pressure. (Source: Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash)
Get the message: WhatsApp is back in the firing line in India, as the messaging service refuses to bow to government pressure.
(Source: Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash)

Users will be able to see the latest messages but will not be able to respond or access the message thread. Essentially, they must choose to either accept the terms or make do with limited functionality.

The company introduced the new terms in January 2021. The changes allow it to share user data, including location and payment information, with Facebook and other companies.

Significantly, it made it mandatory for users to accept the new terms to continue using the messaging service. However, backlash from customers who started moving to rival services like Telegraph and Signal forced the company to postpone implementing the rules from February 8 to May 15, 2021.

Under pressure

The company continues to face massive pressure to withdraw the rules. Central government wrote to WhatsApp in January asking them to cancel the change, while urging the Delhi High Court to restrain WhatsApp from implementing the new rules.

WhatsApp is also facing a probe from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which took a suo moto cognizance (a unilateral move by a court or other regulatory body in India) of the issue earlier this year. Media reports indicate the Indian Electronics and IT Ministry is considering all options to address the issue of the platform's new policy.

WhatsApp alleged that other apps like Zomato, Ola and Aarogaya Setu collate similar data and have similar privacy laws in a recent court hearing.

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on Light Reading.

It is unprecedented that in the face of such an intense backlash, and ongoing legal action by central government and other agencies, WhatsApp has refused to back down.

India has strong leverage since it is one of the biggest markets for the service with more than 400 million users. Added to this, last year India banned more than 100 Chinese apps, including Helo and TikTok.

WhatsApp is also facing issues in other regions, with Germany recently banning the new policy.

Pressure to monetize the app may be one reason WhatsApp is insisting on these rules in spite of the strong reaction.

It is also possible the service is confident of continued user loyalty, because even when people downloaded Signal and Telegraph, they didn't stop using WhatsApp.

Lastly, close ties between Facebook and Reliance Industries, India's largest company, may help WhatsApp navigate the maze of Indian rules and regulations.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE